‘A glorious century rests: Condolences pour in for PM Modi after death of mother Hiraba

Political leaders across the country expressed their condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose mother, Hiraba, died on Friday morning. She was 100 years old and was admitted to the United Nations Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research in Ahmedabad due to health issues, the Gujarat government announced on Thursday.

A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life attached to values, Modi wrote on Twitter .

Expressing his condolences, former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this hour of mourning.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote: “There is no greater loss than losing your mother. My condolences to the Prime Minister @Narendra Modi upon the death of his mother. »

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The struggles Hira Ba faces in raising her family are a role model for all. His sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of mourning. The prayers of millions are with you. Om Shanthi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote on Twitter: Dear Prime Minister @NarendraModi, We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing his mother is too much for anyone to bear. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: “The news of the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Mrs Hira Ba, is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My sincere condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji for the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family at this time of mourning.

I send you my deepest condolences and heartfelt condolences in this hour of mourning. May you find peace and comfort in the memories you shared with your mother, he added.

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa wrote: Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modiji. My prayers and condolences go out to Shri @narendramodi ji and her family members.

To say that words are of little comfort at such times, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently launched the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, said: However, my heartfelt condolences to the Honorable Prime Minister. I also pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

MP PC Mohan from Bangalore South wrote: #Heeraben Ji exemplified the collective spirit and sacrifice of Indias Matrushakti. She played a crucial role in shaping the personality of #PMModi.

NCP MP Supriya Sule said: My thoughts and prayers with the Modi family. May she rest in peace. Sincere condolences.

Saying nothing can fill the void of the loss of a mother, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, At this difficult time, I join the Nation in extending my heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Modi Ji and his family.

The office of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh issued an official statement expressing condolences.

Telangana Governor Tamilasai Sounderrajan said: Hon’ble Shri. @narendramodi ji’s mother, Smt #HeerabenModi, has reached the lotus feet of God. The nation stands to share your loss and grief as our own families. the strength to bear the loss and continue to serve the nation tirelessly.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep sorrow and conveyed his deepest sympathy to the Prime Minister and other family members. He also ordered the state labor minister, Srikant Sahu, to attend the funeral on his behalf.

Supremo Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav said: “I express my condolences on the passing of Mrs Hira Ben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. May Almighty God grant the departed pious soul the comfort of his holy feet and give strength to family and loved ones to bear the loss.

Gujarat MP for Vadgam Jignesh Mevani expressed his sadness over the death. He said: “The news that the Prime Minister’s mother has passed away after a long life is very sad. At this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences to Modi ji and his family.