‘Ready to increase strategic cooperation in the face of’: Xi tells Vladimir Putin | world news

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Beijing stands ready to increase strategic cooperation in the face of tough international challenges, Reuters reported.

“We aim to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China,” Putin told Xi Jinping via video link as he hailed efforts by Moscow and Beijing to counter “Western pressure and provocations unprecedented”.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he expects Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to Russia in the spring of 2023.

In introductory remarks to a video conference between the two leaders, Vladimir Putin said the importance of Russian-Chinese relations was growing as a stabilizing factor and he aimed to deepen military cooperation between the two countries.

Vladimir Putin also said that Russia had become one of China’s main oil and gas suppliers by shipping 13.8 billion cubic meters of gas to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline in the first 11 months. of 2022.

According to the results of this year, Russia has become one of the leaders in oil exports to China, Vladimir Putin said. With that, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as China’s top crude supplier last month.

Vladimir Putin added that Russia was China’s second-largest pipeline supplier and fourth-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG).