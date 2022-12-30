Politics
Pm Modi bids farewell to his mother Heeraben and performs last rites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, died early Friday at the age of 100. The Prime Minister has now reached Gujarat for his last rites.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the last rites for his mother Heeraben Modi after paying her last respects at the Gandhinagar residence. In videos shared by the news agency YEAR, we saw the Prime Minister lend a hand and light his mother’s stake. Heeraben was buried in a crematorium in Gandhinagar. She died early Friday at the age of 100. She was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated.
Catch the latest updates here:
Devgn tweeted, My sincere condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple and principled lady, she raised a beautiful son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Om Shanthi. My personal condolences to our Prime Minister and his family.
Kumar took to Twitter and wrote: There is no greater heartbreak than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji. Om Shanthi.
#LOOK | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Hiraben Modi, Prime Minister Modi’s mother, died today. Prime Minister Modi has said that no one will cancel any of his programs anywhere and will only return to Delhi after his programs are over. I Pay Tribute to Him: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/MnrTaIInS1
ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Gandhinagar, Gujarat | PM Modis’ brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrive at the residence of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi who died aged 100. pic.twitter.com/lrVHT4y05D
ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
