Pm Modi bids farewell to his mother Heeraben and performs last rites





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, died early Friday at the age of 100. The Prime Minister has now reached Gujarat for his last rites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the last rites for his mother Heeraben Modi after paying her last respects at the Gandhinagar residence. In videos shared by the news agency YEAR, we saw the Prime Minister lend a hand and light his mother’s stake. Heeraben was buried in a crematorium in Gandhinagar. She died early Friday at the age of 100. She was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated. Catch the latest updates here: Actors Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Ajay Devgn offered their condolences on the passing of Prime Minister Modi’s mother: Devgn tweeted, My sincere condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple and principled lady, she raised a beautiful son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Om Shanthi. My personal condolences to our Prime Minister and his family. Kumar took to Twitter and wrote: There is no greater heartbreak than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji. Om Shanthi. On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to Prime Minister Modi and said “your mother means our mother”. Speaking at the inauguration of various railway projects in West Bengal, which Prime Minister Modi was attending virtually, Banerjee said, “Respected Prime Minister, today is a sad day for you personally and it is a great loss to your personal life. I pray to God, may God give you strength and bless you so that you can love your mother by your deed and activities. I express my gratitude to you as you were supposed to come to West Bengal but at because of the sad death of your mother you could only come to join us virtually. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the National Ganga Council meeting in Kolkata, West Bengal via video conference. ‘Prime Minister Modi said no one will cancel any of their programs,’ Rajnath Singh told rally in Kerala as he paid tribute to Heeraben Modi #LOOK | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Hiraben Modi, Prime Minister Modi’s mother, died today. Prime Minister Modi has said that no one will cancel any of his programs anywhere and will only return to Delhi after his programs are over. I Pay Tribute to Him: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/MnrTaIInS1 ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022 Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Party Chairman Mallikarjun Kharge, President Draupadi Murmu, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Bengal Chief Minister Western Mamata Banerjee were among the host of ruling party leaders and others who mourned the death. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the Vande Bharat Express linking Howrah to New Jalpaiguri via video conference. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various railway projects in West Bengal. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expresses his condolences on the passing of Prime Minister Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi. PM Modi leaves the crematorium after performing his mother Heeraben Modi’s last rites. Family members of PM Modis’ mother, Hiraben, thanked everyone for their prayers and asked people to carry on with their planned work, saying it would be a fitting tribute to her. “We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time. It is our humble request to all to keep the soul of the deceased in their thoughts and to continue with their predetermined schedule and commitments. It would be a deserved tribute to Hiraba” , family sources said. were quoted by News 18 as saying. With folded hands, PM Modi performs the last rites of Mother Heeraben Modi. Heeraben Modi’s mortal remains have been brought to a crematorium for the last rites in Gandhinagar. (Credit: ANI) (Credit: ANI) The mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, have been carried away for the last rites. PM Modi pays final respects to his mother at Gujarat residence (Credit: ANI) (Credit: ANI) PM Modis’ brother, Somabhai Modi, and other family members arrived at Heeraben Modi’s residence. Gandhinagar, Gujarat | PM Modis’ brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrive at the residence of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi who died aged 100. pic.twitter.com/lrVHT4y05D ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

First post: December 30, 2022, 08:59 IS

