A new start in Syria in 2023?

The Syrian crisis has moved to a new phase in 2022, as I have highlighted in previous articles on Syria, and we can expect even more in 2023.

In this regard, relations with Trkiye are particularly noteworthy.

In the first half of the year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that Trkiye’s intelligence services and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime were engaged in talks. Since then, things have accelerated.

More recently, Erdogan has shared the idea of ​​organizing a trilateral summit between himself, Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He indicated that this summit should be preceded by meetings of the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

The war in Ukraine resulted in an even stronger and more diverse working relationship between Trkiye and Russia.

Russia wants Trikiye and Assad to reconcile. Trkiye seems to have happily accepted Russia taking the wheel and sailing.

On December 28, the Ministers of Defense of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, Trkiye, Hulusi Akar, and of Syria, Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, met in Moscow. Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan was also present. It was the first such meeting in 11 years.

At this point, let’s take a brief look at Syria.

Assad, who was elected president for a fourth term in elections last year, controls just over half the country. It is his representative who occupies the seat of the country at the United Nations. Despite this, in the eyes of millions of Syrians, Assad is nothing more than a brutal dictator and the main cause of destruction in Syria. Many members of the international community agree.

Syria’s economy has been deteriorating since 2011. Out of its pre-war population of 23 million, more than 7 million Syrians have fled their country. Around 7-8 million are internally displaced persons (IDPs). According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 14.6 million people need aid, 90% live below the poverty line and 80% are food insecure.

The Syrian pound has become a worthless piece of paper. Electricity and fuel are scarce. The Syrian people face a real risk of further human tragedies, including famine and the pandemic.

Among the main reasons for the 2011 uprising in Syria were widespread corruption and the regime’s monopoly on the country’s economic wealth. This situation remains and is even worse today.

Syria needs every drop of its oil to overcome its economic difficulties. But its much-needed natural resources are controlled by the Peoples Protection Units (YPG), a non-state actor, which uses oil revenues to finance its military and administrative operations.

The Astana trio of Russia, Trkiye and Iran have been shaping Syria for some years.

Assad must remain in power largely to Russia and Iran. Even though Russia is now engaged in the war in Ukraine and Iran faces a serious challenge at home, neither country has given up its position of influence in Syria.

Trkiye has recently engaged (and largely succeeded) in normalizing relations with a number of countries in the region with which ties have been sour.

He has now turned to Syria for normalization.

The issues of the YPG and the return of refugees, two issues with their roots in Syria, have direct implications for Trkiye. These issues have become even more important with the upcoming elections where Erdogan will need every vote. Many Turks, including staunch government supporters, have criticized Erdogan for his policies in Syria.

Under these circumstances, the Turkish government has opted for a very serious policy change, from not with Assad to not without Assad. If Erdogan is able to talk to Assad and achieve anything that can be considered a feat, he will claim another major diplomatic success.

No one knows what tomorrow holds, but so far the losers in the process appear to be the US, Iran and the YPG.

The United States has long said that its priority in Syria is to defeat ISIS and ensure it remains in place. The United States’ local partner in its fight against ISIS is the YPG, considered a terrorist organization by Trkiye and seen by Syrians as a threat to their national unity.

Regarding the American position on Assad, apparently he does not like it. The Caesar law on civil protection in Syria is in force. Most recently, the United States included the fight against the Syrian regime’s captagone trade in the Defense Spending Act signed by President Joe Biden.

Just a few days ago, in response to a question from a Turkish journalist, the US State Department’s press office said: The United States will not improve diplomatic relations with the Assad regime and do not support other countries that improve their relations. The United States urges states in the region to carefully examine the atrocities inflicted by the Assad regime on the Syrian people over the past decade. The United States believes that stability in Syria and in the wider region can be achieved through a political process that represents the will of all Syrians.

In any event, despite all of the above, I have no doubt that if the United States thought it would serve their interests, they would not refrain from engaging Assad.

Trkiye has been very uncomfortable with the presence of the YPG and the American support he receives. The least Trikiye wants is to push the YPG back at least 30 kilometers from its borders and create a safe zone there.

In order to achieve his goals, Trkiye has been reporting a new military operation for some time now. The United States, which has invested heavily in its local partner the YPG, does not want its investment to be harmed. Although for different reasons, Russia does not want a Turkish operation either.

Under these circumstances, Trikiye seems to want to find a solution by talking instead of fighting.

The meeting of defense ministers in Moscow was the result of all these considerations and developments.

Iran was absent from the meeting but it is still very present in Syria. The Iranians and their proxies deployed along the Iraqi-Syrian border, Deir Ezzor province and the Abu Kamal border area. These are also areas where ISIS cells operate. They are also among the most targeted by Israel.

Iran would not give up without reaping the dividend of its support for the Assad regime. What stance she will take on the Russian-brokered Trkiye-Assad talks remains to be seen.

Going back to the talks between the Turks and the Syrians, I expect Syria to ask Trkiye to withdraw from its territories (Idlib and the so-called areas of operations) and stop supporting the armed groups .

In return, Trikiye would insist on keeping the YPG away from the border. Replacing the YPG militia with regime soldiers along the borders would hopefully lead to the weakening of the YPG and the US presence. It would work well for both the Turks and the Assad regime.

What is happening with the YPG and what place the Kurds will have in the future of Syria will require an answer. At some point, I would expect the YPG to also be involved somewhere in the general framework of the talks and negotiations, which would mean including the Americans as well.

Trkiye would be very keen to agree on a roadmap for the return of Syrians to their homeland, but this can be very complicated in many ways.

There are many topics and sub-topics to discuss and so many problems to solve.

For example, among the major issues to be addressed is what is happening with the Syrian National Army and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Will the regime guarantee their safety? Will there be an amnesty from the regime? Will Trkiye agree to become a lifelong host for Syrian opposition fighters who refuse to live under Assad’s rule?

We have to keep in mind that all of this will take place in a very troubled country set in a very troubled neighborhood where everything may turn out to be connected, even if they are not.

The trilateral meeting of defense ministers from Trkiye, Syria and Russia was not the end but the beginning of a very difficult process involving many problems, which have accumulated over the past 11 years.