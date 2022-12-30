PUPR Ministry





Bima – The Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the inauguration of the permanent shelter (huntap) after the Seroja disaster in the village of Tambe, district from Bolo, Bima Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, Thursday (29/12/2022). President Jokowi said the construction of this temporary shelter followed the government after Tropical Cyclone Seroja storm that hit West Nusa Tenggara in 2021. In Bima Regency there are 185 houses and in Dompu Regency there are 107 houses, all of them have been completed and earlier we handed over the houses and their certificates. And Alhamdulillah, there are public facilities in the form of mosques and other public facilities, President Jokowi said. President Jokowi hopes that in the future, this complex of temporary shelters can be put to good use by the community. By saying Bismillahirahmanirahim, I declare today the Seroja Post-Disaster Huntap. “We hope it will later become a beautiful housing complex, and what I see is much better than the old one,” President Jokowi said. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the construction of the temporary shelter was the government’s commitment to providing adequate housing to the community through the One Million Houses program as well as an equal distribution of development outcomes throughout the country, particularly in the 3Ts (border, outermost and underdeveloped). ) Regions. This is clear proof that the government is there to provide adequate housing. It is hoped that by having more decent, healthy and comfortable homes, the beneficiaries can achieve a better quality of life,” said Minister Basuki. Director General of Housing Iwan Suprijanto explained that in addition to constructing temporary shelters, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing is also completing the development of basic infrastructure such as construction of environmental roads and access to residential areas, drainage, public street lighting (PJU), Social Facilities (Citizen Center, Guardhouse, Musholla, Genset House), Public Open Spaces, Communal Wastewater Management Facilities (IPAL), networks of drinking water, waste water and regional waste. Through this effort, the PUPR Ministry hopes to recover those affected by the Seroja disaster so that they can live immediately in a more suitable location. This inauguration signaled that life and settlements here can be fully used by the affected communities, and that they are now able to occupy more decent places to live. It is also proof that the state exists to protect people and improve the quality of the environment, Iwan said. Also present at the inauguration were the First Lady of the Republic of Indonesia Iriana Joko Widodo, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of ATR/BPN Hadi Tjahjanto, Governor of West Nusa Tenggara Zulkieflimansyah, Regent of Bima Indah Dhamayanti Regency and General Manager of Housing Iwan Suprijanto (May) Was the information above helpful enough? PUPR Office of the Ministry of Public Communication Facebook: Minister of Public Works and Human Settlements Twitter: @kemenpu Instagram: ministry of education pr Youtube: kemenpu

#SigapMembangunNegeri

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pu.go.id/berita/dampingi-presiden-jokowi-resmikan-hunian-tetap-pascabencana-di-ntb-menteri-basuki-wujudkan-kualitas-hidup-masyarakat-yang-lebih-baik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos