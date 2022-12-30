Watch: India’s Prime Minister Modi performs last rites and pays respects after mother Heeraben dies aged 100 – News





The Prime Minister informed the nation of his disappearance early Friday morning Photo: ANI By ANI Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 06:20 Last update: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 11:03 On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed his mother Heeraben Modi’s last rites in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Modi, who had arrived in Gandhinagar early this morning, threw the mortal remains of his mother, along with those of his brothers, into the fire. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Cabinet Ministers were present for his last rites. Prime Minister Modi first paid homage to him at his residence in Raysan and then carried the beer with the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites. #LOOK | Gujarat: Last rites of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi were performed in Gandhinagar. She passed away today at the age of 100. (Source: JJ) pic.twitter.com/TYZf1yM4U3 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022 Heeraben Modi, 100, died at around 3.30am today at the United Nations Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research in Ahmedabad, according to a hospital bulletin. She was hospitalized on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated. Photo: @narendramodi/Twitter The Prime Minister informed the nation of his disappearance early Friday morning. Informing of his disappearance, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life attached to values.” Prime Minister Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year. “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work smart, live pure, that is work smart and live pure,” he tweeted. Photo: ANI Several leaders and ministers have expressed condolences over the passing of Prime Minister Modi’s mother. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his grief and underlined the value of a mother in his life, and said her void was “impossible to fill”. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in life that cannot be filled. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and to all his family in this hour of mourning. Om Shanti!” he tweeted. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed condolences over the death and said she was the embodiment of simplicity and high values ​​in life. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi’s mother, Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was the epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values ​​in life. I pray for may God rest his soul in peace AUM Shanti,” Patel tweeted, roughly translated from Gujarati. Ahead of the recent Gujarat Assembly polls, the prime minister visited his mother, who turned 100 last June. Heeraben had also voted in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will participate in the planned events in West Bengal via video conference, his office informed on Friday. The prime minister was expected to visit West Bengal to initiate development projects including the launch of the Vande Bharat Express in Kolkata and also to attend a meeting of the National Ganges Council. Specifically, he was to lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 78 billion in the state of West Bengal. READ ALSO :

