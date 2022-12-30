Imran Khan was cheating by being ‘Kamlesh Shastri’, hunting with tantra-mantras





Chindwara CSP Aman Mishra said Imran Khan who deceived people by impersonating Kamlesh Shastri has been arrested. The matter is also under consideration. Kamlesh Shastri accused Imran Khan of cheating.

Photo credit: PKBnews

of Madhya Pradesh Chhindwara Sensational incidents have broken out in the district. Where the police were also surprised by the information that came out during the police questioning after the arrest of a thief. Because some moron from Chhindwara changed not only his name but also his religion to cheat and started cheating in the name of a private clinic using tantra-mantras. Two of his victims approached the police before he continued this pattern of cheating for a long time, after which the police arrested the cheater, which led to the black book of Imran Khan, who used to deceive people with the identity of Kamlesh Shastri. Published.

In fact, the case concerns Imran Khan, a resident of Ghaziabad district of UP in Parasia Naka area under Dehat police station, who ran a private Ayurvedic treatment clinic under the identity of Kamlesh Shastri. But instead of treating people here, he was tricking people into using this clinic. Where Kamlesh Shastri Imran used to inspire every person who came to the clinic to fulfill their wishes through tantra mantras. During this time, he used to snatch jewelry worth several thousand rupees from them.

What is going on?

At the same time, Namrata Sahu and Hariyom Bhair also fell in love with Imran. Where these two victims give Emraan jewelry worth hundreds of thousands, but after several days of their wishes not being granted, the two argue with Kamlesh Shastri as Emraan.

If the dispute reaches the police in such a situation. Police investigated the matter and found that the person who cheated was not Kamlesh Shastri, but Imran Khan, a resident of UP. Which have so far trapped and deceived many people.

CSP said – Police arrested accused Imran

Giving information in this regard, CSP Aman Mishra said that Imran Khan who was deceiving people by impersonating Kamlesh Shastri has been arrested. The matter is also under consideration. At the same time, the police interrogate him deeply in the case of Imran Khan’s fraud by impersonating Kamlesh Shastri.

Many people in rural areas, including Chhindwara town, are believed to have been victims, which should be revealed as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pkbnews.in/imran-khan-was-cheating-by-being-kamlesh-shastri-hunting-with-tantra-mantras/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

