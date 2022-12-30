As His Digital Trading Cards Drop In Value, Trump Says His ‘Cute’ NFTs Were About Art





After reaching a high of 0.79 ether on December 17, 2022, Donald Trump’s non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have fallen significantly in value over the past 12 days. On December 29, 2022, the Trumps NFT collection has a floor value of 0.15 ether, which is about 81% lower than the floor value highs recorded last week.

Trump’s digital collectibles have dropped in value significantly since launch, after looking at the art Trump was happy with his 30-inch waistline

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, recently released 45,000 Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and during the first day of the sale, each NFT was sold for $99 each. Trump NFTs started trading on the secondary NFT markets on December 15, 2022 and had a floor value of around 0.1 Ether or around $125 for the cheapest Trump NFTs. Two days later, Bitcoin.com News reported how the value of Trump’s NFTs skyrocketed after being mocked by a slew of left-leaning political commentators.

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, was pleased with the artwork in his NFT collection. Trump’s digital art, however, continues to decline in value according to NFT Market sales.

On the same day, December 17, 2022, the floor price of Trump NFT reached an all-time high of around 0.79 ether or around $940 per unit, according to statistics from major NFT market Opensea. Since then, however, the Trumps NFT Collection has seen its floor price drop to 0.15 Ether ($180), 8.54% lower than the lows recorded 24 hours ago. Measurements indicate that as of December 29, 2022, 9% or 3,864 Trump NFTs are listed on Opensea, and in total there are approximately 15,083 unique Trump NFT card owners.

9,801 of these sole proprietors hold a single Trump NFT in their portfolio while 2,556 hold at least two Trump NFTs. 79 owners own about 45 Trump NFTs, which means they will receive an invite to the Trump gala dinner in South Florida, at least under the terms of the service agreement on the collecttrumpcards.com website. Four owners hold 60 Trump collection NFTs and seven wallets hold 100 Trump NFTs. There is also an owner with around 1,000 Trump NFTs in his wallet.

Trump told the press last week that his NFT collection was not about making money, but rather about art and a fitted size. Well I didn’t know anything about [the NFTs] then a band came, and I loved the art, Trump told OAN. You know, it’s kind of comic book art when you think about it, but they showed me the art and I said, damn it, I always wanted to be a 30 inch waistline. The former US president added:

i heard someone [once say] it was the investment of the year. I didn’t consider it an investment. I thought they were cute. These views are very beautiful [and] interesting.

Since Trump digital trading cards entered secondary sales markets, Opensea details that 7,720 ethers or $9.2 million in sales volume have been recorded to date. Additionally, on-chain tracking data via the Telegram Onchain Intrigue group shows that the Trump administration wallet NFT moved 128 wrapped ethers (WETH) worth over $153,000 to six different Polygon wallets on December 28. 2022. Trump said the digital cards were expected to sell out in about six months, but the sale turned out to be much faster.

Wow, that’s kinda cute, Trump said of his own NFT collection ahead of the sale. It might sell, it might sell. They thought it would sell out in six months, it sold out in six hours, the former US president added.

