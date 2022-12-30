Will early elections put an end to the political crisis in Pakistan?





Pakistan’s largest province and political heartland continues to be embroiled in crisis with the coalition government at the center and Pakistan’s allied chief minister Tehreek-e-Insafs locked in a fierce confrontation.

The latest act in this political drama began with opposition leader Imran Khan announcing that he would ask his ally in Punjab and the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to dissolve the two provincial assemblies to force the Pakistan Democratic Movement to to organize early elections, his long-standing request. He also announced a date for it, December 23.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi reluctantly accepted the decision, although in a later press conference he claimed that 99% of the country’s people were opposed to the dissolution and that the establishment wanted the current political process continues.

In his presser, Elahi attacked Khan for his public criticism of his former benefactor, former army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa. He recalled what Bajwa had done to help Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs rise to power and said it was not up to Khan to be ungrateful.

This open criticism of Khan and the expression of reservations about the dissolution gave the impression that there could be a parting of ways between the two allies. This, of course, did not happen. Elahis’ posturing may have more to do with negotiating a better deal with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the adjustment of seats for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Democratic Movement government has initiated a series of measures to avert the possibility of a dissolution. Their members in the provincial assembly moved a motion for a vote of no confidence while the governor asked the chief minister to seek a vote of confidence.

Sure enough, the speaker deemed the governors order unconstitutional and Punjab fell into political and constitutional chaos. The governor denoted the chief minister and cabinet of Punjab and the dispute inevitably landed in the Lahore High Court, which reinstated Elahi until the next hearing.

These developments in Punjab, which has been in an unstable state for eight months, have destabilized not only the province but also the country. They crippled the most populous province and plunged Pakistan into uncharted territory.

More importantly, the unleashed uncertainty is having a negative impact on the economy, already on the brink of insolvency. More political unrest will exact an even heavier toll on the economy.

The question then is whether the calling of general elections can be a way out of the political crisis and put an end to the instability that we are experiencing today, especially in the midst of an economic situation that is is degrading.

For the elections to resolve the current crisis and establish political stability, several things will have to happen. It is by no means clear if this will be the case. First and foremost, there would have to be agreement between the main political rivals on an interim government, at the federal and provincial levels.

An agreement on who should lead a neutral caretaker government to oversee the elections is a constitutional requirement under Section 224.

In the absence of consensus between the government and the opposition on a provisional organization, the question would be submitted to a decision by a parliamentary committee. If this fails to reach an agreement, the Election Commission of Pakistan will have to make this appeal, according to the procedure prescribed by the Constitution (Article 224-A).

Second, political leaders should accept the Election Commission of Pakistan as it is currently constituted and show confidence in its ability to organize free and fair elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan is an independent constitutional body responsible for organizing and conducting elections.

The problem arises because Imran Khan has constantly attacked the Chief Electoral Commissioner and Election Commission of Pakistan, accusing them of being biased against him and biased against his opponents. This without producing the slightest evidence in support of his accusation and despite a series of decisive victories for his party in successive by-elections.

Khan clearly cannot give an election commissioner a constitutional post of his choosing. Therefore, he or anyone else who questions the neutrality of the Election Commission of Pakistan or the Chief Election Commissioners, should put aside their objections and accept the current electoral setup and arrangements for the elections to take place.

Third, political leaders and parties must accept the existing electoral laws and rules and the code of conduct and also agree on the rules of the road to the polls. These are explicit, constitutionally mandated, codified and amended over time to define how elections should be held. This obliges candidates to respect them to guarantee peaceful, free and fair elections.

Fourth and most important, for the elections to be a stabilizing factor for the country, the main political parties and political candidates must be prepared to accept the outcome, whatever it is. Unfortunately, the past is not encouraging in this regard, as just about every election result has been contested in Pakistan’s turbulent political history. In 2013, when Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lost to the Pakistan Muslim League (N), he alleged vote rigging and called the general election the biggest fraud in the country’s history.

He demanded an investigation into alleged electoral fraud, organized protests and a prolonged dharna in the capital for more than four months. Eventually, a judicial commission was appointed after an agreement between the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to investigate the allegations. His report found no evidence of systematic rigging, only local irregularities, which Khan was reluctantly forced to accept.

When Khan won the 2018 elections, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan People’s Party accused his establishment-assisted party of widespread rigging. Throughout the 1990s, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan People’s Party alternately accused each other of winning by fraudulent means. This troubled story raises an unanswered question: Will all political contestants accept the outcome of future elections?

Finally, given the perilous state of the economy, political leaders should be prepared to accept and support rather than stir up controversy over the urgent measures that an interim government may need to take during its brief tenure to avoid a financial collapse.

Although the primary responsibility of caretaker governments is to oversee free and fair elections, they may need to take action to deal with an economic emergency. After all, unless the country’s economic survival is assured, all else will be in vain.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

