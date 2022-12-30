Erdogan eyes elections with spending hitting record high

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in the midst of an election as he decides to allow more than 2 million Turkish workers into early retirement, a move that will push government spending to a record high at a time when the The country’s economy is under severe pressure.

From a court ruling convicting and banning his supposed rival to the latest ruling, it’s clear that Erdogan is in no mood to leave office, showing that anything is possible in politics.

A court last week sentenced popular Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to around three years in prison and barred him from politics for allegedly insulting Supreme Electoral Council judges for their decision to annul the results municipal elections in 2019.

The decision comes six months ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey and is widely seen as Erdogans’ move to block Imamoglu from running against him as a rival candidate.

Meanwhile, allowing early retirement aims to ease economic hardship ahead of a tight election, inflation hitting the masses hard and Erdogans’ popularity waning.

So the fiscal stimulus – also covering the minimum wage, gas bills and other areas – is seen as directed at voters ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections that are Erdogan’s biggest political test in two decades in power. .

Opinion polls show the president and his ruling AK party have lost support in recent years as the currency has fallen and the cost of living has risen. With inflation at a 24-year high, the vote in May or June is too close to announce, polls suggest.

These elections come at a time when Turkey’s robust economic growth rate is expected to slow further despite Erdogan’s unorthodox policy agenda of cutting interest rates to boost exports and spending.

Rate cuts triggered a crash in the pound a year ago and pushed inflation above 85% in October, leaving households struggling to meet basic needs such as food, energy and rent.

However, the lira has stabilized in recent months, while inflation is expected to fall sharply next year, with Ankara predicting inflation of 24.9% by the end of 2023. Economists and officials forecast inflation of 40% by the time of the election.

Meanwhile, public finances are strong relative to those of Turkey’s emerging market peers, leaving plenty of room for stimulus. The 2023 budget includes 4.47 trillion lira ($239 billion) in spending and forecasts a deficit of around 3.5% of GDP for this year and next.

The record price of social assistance represents 1.4% of the budget. Deployments in the early days of 2023 will include winter energy subsidies, support for students, wage increases for civil servants, an increase in the minimum wage and cancellations of certain debts.

Overall pre-election spending has been made cheaper by lower government borrowing costs. A series of rules forcing banks to increase their treasuries sent 10-year yields down to single digits from a peak of 26%.

On Wednesday, Erdogan dropped an age requirement, allowing around 2.25 million people to retire immediately and implement a measure long sought by labor groups. It covers people who started working before September 1999 and who have completed 20 to 25 years of professional life affiliated to social security.

Bankers say they don’t expect everyone affected to retire immediately and said the move could be inflationary.

Erdogan has promised loan opportunities to help employers with the cost of severance pay, with the Treasury implementing a loan program backed by the state Credit Guarantee Fund.

Last week, the government raised the monthly minimum wage to 8,500 lira ($455) for 2023, up 100% from the previous year.

The hike, intended to lessen the sting of inflation, has raised concerns among employers about rising costs and layoffs. But industrialists say the move will lead to higher prices and job cuts.

Spending on energy subsidies – particularly fuel, electricity and natural gas – would reach 530 billion lire in 2023, up from 200 billion in 2021, according to a presentation by the Minister of Finance.

A total of 142.9 billion lira has been earmarked for 2023 expenditure in the agricultural sector for support programs and investment payments.

Social assistance expenditure in the 2023 budget was increased to 258.4 billion lira. Spending on education will be 650 billion lira, while 145.4 billion lira has been earmarked for support to the real sector.