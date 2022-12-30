Modi’s mother Hiraben dies at 99, PM performs last rites





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraben, died Friday morning in a hospital in Ahmedabad. She was 99 years old. IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his mother Hiraben Modi to Gandhinagar, Friday, December 30, 2022. Photo: PTI Photo A bulletin from the United Nations Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, broke the news of her death. “Hiraben Modi died on 30/12/2022 at 3:30 a.m. while undergoing treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital,” the medical bulletin read. She is survived by her five sons – PM Modi and his brothers Somabhai, Amrutbhai, Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai – and daughter Vasantiben. IMAGE: The Prime Minister pays his last respects to his mother’s mortal remains during the funeral, at a crematorium, in Gandhinagar. Photo: ANI Photo His last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar around 9:30 a.m. in the presence of PM Modi, his brothers and other family members. IMAGE: The PM performing his mother’s last rites. Photo: ANI Photo After her early morning death, the prime minister reached his brother Pankaj Modi’s residence in Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, where their mother’s mortal remains were kept. IMAGE: Modi performing the last rites. Photo: ANI Photo Immediately after arriving at Ahmedabad airport in the morning, the Prime Minister went to his younger brother’s home. He offered floral tributes to his mother and prostrated himself at her feet. IMAGE: Modi with his mother’s remains. Photo: ANI Photo Later, Modi and his brothers shouldered his remains for some distance before placing them in a mortuary van. His final rites were performed at Sector 30 Crematorium in Gandhinagar. Earlier, the Prime Minister tweeted that “a great 100 year journey” ended with the death of his mother. IMAGE: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani leaves the crematorium after the funeral. Photo: PTI Photo “A great 100-year journey is coming to an end. I witnessed three qualities in the mother, a journey like that of a Tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and a life dedicated to values,’ Modi tweeted. ‘When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said something to me that I always remember.’Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi‘(work using your brain and live life with purity),’ he said in the tweet. IMAGE: Modi accompanying Hiraben’s remains. Photo: ANI Photo Modi had gone to the hospital to check on his mother on Wednesday after learning of her condition. After spending more than an hour at the medical facility that day, the prime minister left for Delhi after doctors informed him that his health was stable. He had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded stand-alone medical facility. IMAGE: Modi gestures as he leaves the crematorium after performing the last rites. Photo: ANI Photo The Prime Minister visited Raysan regularly and spent time with his mother Hiraben, also called Hiraba, during most of his visits to Gujarat.

