David TC Davies reveals he rejected Welsh secretary job offer under Boris Johnson





//= do_shortcode(‘[in-content-square]’) ?> David TC Davies has revealed he turned down the offer of Welsh secretary during the final hours of Boris Johnson’s term as Prime Minister. The MP for Monmouth, who was deputy minister in the Wales office, rejected Mr Johnson’s approach just 24 hours before he stepped down as Prime Minister in July. Mr Davies told Newyddion S4C that although the decision was ‘difficult’ he was ‘not going to be the one to save’ the Johnson government. Mr Davies declined Mr Johnson’s offer on July 6 amid an unprecedented wave of ministerial resignations, including that of Welsh secretary Simon Hart. Swindon MP Sir Robert Buckland later agreed to replace Mr Hart because Mr Johnson had agreed to step down, but when Rishi Sunak was chosen as the new leader of the Conservative Party in October, Mr Davies agreed the post. Recalling the night before Mr Johnson resigned on July 7, Mr Davies said it was ‘inevitable that the government would fall so it was important to accept that and not do anything that would sustain the government for a few more days”. Good choice He told Newyddion he had ‘been in discussion’ with Mr Hart before urging Mr Johnson to quit with a group of ministers in Downing Street. It was a ‘tough’ decision to turn down the job, but it was ‘fair’, Mr Davies added. “I made the right decision” “I said, ‘under the circumstances, if Simon resigns, I won’t take the job.’ point of principle and just take the job,” he said. “Even if I had done that, I’m sure the government would have fallen anyway, I wasn’t going to save it. “I also felt that to do this job you need to have the respect of Wakes stakeholders, and how can I expect anyone to respect me if I took the job if no one another does not want to do it. “When I got the call from Downing Street, offering me the job, I said, unfortunately, I’m really sorry but I can’t do this. It was difficult, but I’m sure I got it. made the right decision. The role was filled a day later by Sir Robert Buckland, who said he only took the job because Mr Johnson had agreed to step down. Support our nation today For the price of a cup of coffee per month, you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

