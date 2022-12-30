Xi and Putin reunite, two strong men in a moment of weakness





When Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin declared a boundless partnership 10 months ago, the pair projected an aura of strength in direct challenge to the United States and the West. While the two leaders reunited via video on Friday, they found themselves in a weak position, encumbered by geopolitical and economic threats to their informal authoritarian alliance. The two now have little room to maneuver, which makes the relationship all the more important, but also much more complicated. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February, Mr Putin has been isolated and heavily dependent on China to maintain some semblance of diplomatic and financial stability. Its needs have intensified in recent months as the Kremlin has suffered battlefield setbacks in a bitter war that has killed thousands of civilians and left the Russian economy vulnerable. This month, Mr Xi has seen his much-vaunted strategy against the coronavirus pandemic unravel and Covid cases soar, tarnishing the image he wants to present to the world as the leader of a superior political system. With the current crisis, he can neither fully weigh in behind Mr. Putin and risk sanctions, nor abandon him and risk losing a key geopolitical ally to counter the West.

They betrayed little instability in their situation on Friday, pointing in public statements to greater bilateral trade and growing military cooperation. In an apparent nod to the tensions, Mr. Xi acknowledged the complicated and ever-changing international situation, but said China was ready to improve strategic collaboration with Russia, according to a transcript of Mr. Xi’s remarks. published by state media. As long as the two have the United States as a common threat, the convergence of their interests will outweigh the divergence, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, a Washington-based research institute. Putin used Friday’s call to reaffirm Russia’s ties with China, calling them a model of great-power cooperation in the 21st century, according to a lecture by the Kremlin. He invited Xi to visit Moscow in the spring and suggested the two countries could overcome the unfavorable external situation together. We share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape, in the face of unprecedented pressures and provocations from the West, Putin said. Russia sees China as its most important partner in its existential confrontation with the West. Every word of support from Mr. Xi is amplified as proof that Mr. Putin is far from alone in taking on Europe and the United States.

A column published by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Thursday showed how the Kremlin was praising the partnership while trying to lower expectations about the support China would provide. Without providing evidence, the article claimed that China was working to help Russia circumvent the sanctions. This was not happening as quickly or simply as Russia would like, according to the article, but what matters is the process itself. In a sign of Moscow’s growing dependence, China accounted for more than a quarter of Russia’s total imports in the first nine months of this year, compared with less than 15% in the first nine months of last year. according to to Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington. Of the new car brands still being sold on the Russian market, the only foreign ones 11 of them are Chinese, Russian state media reported this month. As Europe struggles to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels, China has emerged as a key customer. Three times this month, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced it had broken its record for single-day gas deliveries to China. On Friday, the two leaders pledged to deepen their ties. Xi called on China and Russia to support each other on issues involving core interests, while Putin aimed to boost cooperation between Russian and Chinese forces. Military and military-technical cooperation occupies a special place in our relations, in our ties, Putin said. It facilitates the security of our countries and supports stability in key regions.

Because China is loath to violate sanctions, Western officials say Russia has turned to two other friendly countries, Iran and North Korea, for emergency deals to try to make up for its lack of security. weapons and ammunition.

But China’s partnership is important to the wider symbolism of Moscow helping to lead an anti-Western front, a key propaganda trope for Mr Putin, who often rails against a billion in Western gold who allegedly tries to dominate and exploit the rest of the world’s population. The West is trying to put all its might on Beijing and the leader of the People’s Republic of China personally, demanding that they turn away from Moscow and Putin, the flagship weekly of Russian state television, Vesti Nedeli , declared last Sunday. But Beijing’s position is unchanged. Their propaganda on Ukraine often lines up, ridiculing the United States for pushing Russia into war and taking aim at NATO’s tougher posture. The United States is doing everything possible to encourage Ukraine so that it can continue its conflict with Russia, the Chinese state-owned Global Times wrote in a recent commentary. Washington hopes to use the war to completely crush Moscow, including by causing it to lose its moral standing within the international community. Chinese scholars also point out that the majority of countries around the world have not agreed to join sanctions against Russia and dispute the idea that Moscow is isolated beyond the West and its allies. The United States and the European Union do not represent the world, said Xu Poling, a Russian expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. China’s backing comes despite the complications the invasion has created for Mr. Xi. Beijing had strengthened its economic ties with its Western allies, but the war brought Europe closer to US efforts to undermine China. The invasion also drew more attention to Chinese threats to invade the self-governing island of Taiwan. And the disruption to the European economy from soaring energy prices has rattled one of China’s biggest export markets.

There are signs that Mr. Xi’s unease about the war is growing. At a meeting in Beijing last week, he expressed hope to Putin’s close ally and former Russian president Dmitry A. Medvedev that all parties involved would exercise rational restraint. Mr Putin also alluded to Mr Xi’s unease when he acknowledged Chinese leaders’ questions and concerns at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan in September, when the two leaders met. last met.

Western leaders have urged Mr. Xi to do more to persuade Mr. Putin to stop the war. But the Chinese leader told European officials they overestimated the role he could play as a mediator, according to two officials familiar with the talks. The officials added that the Chinese and Russian leaders shared a strong personal relationship, with Mr. Xi saying he trusted Mr. Putin. As true as that may be, Mr. Xi cannot afford to abandon Mr. Putin or see Russian leaders’ ambitions crumble in Ukraine, analysts say. It would significantly weaken a key geopolitical ally and leave China to compete alone with the United States at a time when the Chinese leader faces growing foreign and domestic challenges. Chief among them is the spiraling Covid outbreak that threatens chaos in a country where many people have already been pushed to their limits by years of lockdown, quarantine and economic stagnation. The crisis unfolding every day in hospitals and funeral homes across the country has undermined how the ruling Chinese Communist Party has portrayed Mr. Xi’s expert handling of the pandemic, particularly in the way he boasted a low death toll compared to the West.

Mr. Xi is also stung by growing pressure from the United States. Few things have had a bigger impact than the sweeping restrictions introduced in early October on semiconductor technology exports to China, which could set the country’s high-tech industries back years.

Xi remains deeply committed to Putin’s war because China has much to gain geopolitically from a Russian victory and potentially even more to lose from a Russian defeat, said Craig Singleton, senior China researcher at the nonpartisan Foundation. for the defense of democracies. In other words, the marriage of convenience between Xi and Putin will endure, not despite Russia’s setbacks on the battlefield, but because of them. Mr. Xi may also be emboldened that he has yet to pay a prohibitive cost for his measured support for Russia. Far from being diplomatically isolated, Xi has spent the past three months reconnecting with world leaders, many of whom have dreamed of meeting the leader of the world’s second-largest economy face to face. China saw its relations with the United States stabilize to some extent after Mr. Xi met President Biden at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. The Chinese leader also had productive meetings with European leaders, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany and President Emmanuel Macron of France. And in a move on Friday that could signal Beijing’s growing focus on its relationship with Washington, China’s ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, was named the country’s new foreign minister.

A fresh show of Sino-Russian solidarity could force Western countries to reluctantly reassess their willingness to collectively pressure China to curb its support for Russia, Singleton said. Matina Stevis-Gridneff , Keith Bradsher and Ivan Nechepurenko contributed report. Olivia Wang contributed to the research.

