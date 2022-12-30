Joe Biden is ahead of Donald Trump and Barack Obama with various judicial candidates





For Joe Bidens White House, a quartet of four female judges from Colorado sum up their mission when it comes to federal justice.

Charlotte Sweeney is the first openly LGBT woman to sit on the federal bench west of the Mississippi River and has a background in workers’ rights. Nina Wang, an immigrant from Taiwan, is the first state magistrate judge to be elevated to a federal district seat.

Regina Rodriguez, who is Latin American and Asian, worked in an American law firm. Veronica Rossman, who came from the former Soviet Union with her refugee family, is the first former federal public defender to serve as a judge on the United States 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

With these four women, who were confirmed in President Joe Bidens’ first two years in office, there is a personal and professional diversity that the White House and Democratic senators have encouraged in their drive to transform the justice system.

The appointments send a powerful message to the legal community that this kind of public service is open to many people it wasn’t open to before, White House chief of staff Ron Klain told The Associated Press. . What he’s telling the general public is that if you end up in federal court for whatever reason, you’re much more likely to have a judge who understands where you’re from, who you are, and what You have lived.

Klain said having a more diverse federal bench in all respects shows more respect for the American people.

The White House and Democratic senators close out the first two years of Bidens’ presidency after installing more federal justices than Bidens two immediate predecessors. The quick clip reflects a zeal offset by Donald Trump’s legacy of piling the justice system with young conservatives who often lacked racial diversity.

So far, 97 federal judges for life have been confirmed under Biden, a figure that exceeds both Trump (85) and Barack Obama (62) at this point in their presidencies, according to White House and office data. of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. . The 97 in Biden’s presidency include Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is courting the first black woman, as well as 28 circuit court judges and 68 district court judges.

Three out of four judges appointed by Biden and confirmed by the Senate in the past two years have been women. About two-thirds were people of color. The Biden list includes 11 black women in powerful circuit courts, more than those installed under all previous presidents combined. There were also 11 former public defenders appointed to circuit courts, also more than all of Bidens’ predecessors combined.

It’s a story of writing a new chapter for the federal justice system, with truly extraordinary people representing the broadest possible types of diversity, said Paige Herwig, senior White House counsel.

The White House prioritized judicial nominations early on, with Biden transition officials soliciting names of potential Democratic senator picks at the end of 2020. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, quickly moved candidates around in hearings, and Schumer booked speaking time. for the votes.

Special consideration was given to nominees in the appeals courts, where the vast majority of federal cases end, and those from states with two Democratic senators, who might find consensus easier in a process where there are another significant deference granted to officials of the State of origin.

Democrats hope to pick up the pace of confirmations next year, a goal more easily achieved by a 51-49 Senate that will give them a narrow majority in the committees. Over the past two years, votes on some of Bidens’ most contested judicial nominees have reportedly stalled in committee votes, requiring more procedural steps that have consumed valuable Senate time.

Republicans had also dramatically accelerated the pace of confirmation in Trump’s last two years in office, after GOP senators implemented a rule change currently used by Democrats that dramatically shortened the time it takes to process claims. candidates for district courts.

Schumer said he also hopes to install more judges in appeals courts that have shifted to the right under Trump, an effort the majority leader described as a rebalancing of those courts.

Trump loaded the bench with MAGA-like hard-right judges who weren’t just out of step with the American people, they were even out of step with the Republican Party, Schumer said in an interview, using shorthand for the slogan of Trumps 2016 campaign, Make America Great again.

Schumer added: We had a mission, it’s not just a predilection. It was a mission to try to restore that balance.

Despite their limited power to derail Bidens’ judicial choices, some Republicans fought fiercely against many of them, arguing that their views were outside the legal mainstream despite Democratic arguments to the contrary. The shaky 50-50 Senate, where Schumers’ plans were often thwarted by upsets or absences, meant several Biden nominees languished for months and were never confirmed before the Senate finished its work this year.

Democrats also say some judicial candidates, particularly women of color, have been unfairly targeted by their GOP critics, leading to tense fights on the Judiciary Committee.

Republicans just have a problem with that. Not all, some do, Durbin said in an interview. And when you challenge them on it… Why is it always the women of color who are the object of your anger? and they can’t answer.

Committee member Republican Senator Josh Hawley said Bidens’ picks were very, very left-leaning, but unapologetically. He said Durbins’ claims about Republicans were nonsense.

I think the president has made a commitment to his base to make people who share a very left-wing worldview, who are generally quite critical of, for example, the criminal justice system, believe that he is consistently racist, Hawley said.

Despite the strengthening Democratic majority, the White House could still face some challenges in nominating and confirming judges over the next two years.

For example, Biden barely reduced the number of vacancies for district court judges in states that have two Republican senators, confirming only one of those people: Stephen Locher, now a judge in the Southern District of the United States. ‘Iowa. Senators are still adhering to a practice that allows home state senators to have a virtual veto over district court chooses a process known colloquially as the blue slip and Democrats are facing pressure increased advocates for abandoning the tradition, arguing that it only allows Republican obstructionism.

For example, Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin earlier this year blocked action against William Pocan, nominated to serve in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, after initially recommending him as part of a presidential candidate bloc. White House. Durbin said he would reconsider the current practice of blue slipping if he sees systematic abuse by senators, particularly based on candidates’ race, gender or sexual orientation.

But cases like Pocans have been rare, said Durbin, and other influential Republicans give the Biden White House some respect when it comes to justices.

I can’t think of a system where Republicans get all their justices and Democrats get none, said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who will be the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee next year. It is not a viable system.

One issue Biden did not want to address: the structure of the Supreme Court.

Any push to change the nation’s highest court, however small, has found little room in the White House, with Biden aides instead pointing to pressure from presidents to appoint federal judges as the best and cheapest way. more substantial to ensure a democratic heritage in the judiciary.

When Biden took office in 2021, calls for changes to the Supreme Court were growing louder, after Trump appointed three new justices that tilted the composition of the courts far to the right.

In June, the 6-3 Conservative majority overturned the historic Roe v. Wade, eliminating constitutional abortion protections that had existed for nearly 50 years. He did this despite the fact that a majority of people in the United States believe abortion should be legal. In the same term, the judges also weakened gun control and limited the ability of environmental protection agencies to deal with climate change.

Polls have shown a decline in court approval and respect. A Gallup poll found Americans had the lowest level of trust in the court in 50 years.

Biden spoke about the rulings and argued that the court is more of an advocacy group these days. But he has not responded to calls to expand the court or even subject judges to a code of conduct that binds other federal judges. He has not spoken publicly about a study he commissioned on the future of the Supreme Court that ended last year and suggested term limits, mandatory retirement and codes of ethics judiciary as a means of restoring confidence in the institution.

Similarly, White House officials have refused to weigh in on potential changes, even though those advocating change believe the push will strengthen this term, as voting rights, clean water, immigration and cancellation of student loans are before the judges.

I would in no way minimize the progress and importance of what President Biden is doing on the lower courts, said Chris Kang of Demand Justice, an advocacy group spearheading court expansion. But at the same time, we have to look at the central problem, which is the Supreme Court, and what can be done to fix the problems.

For now, the White House’s focus will remain on the people who sit in the courts.

It’s a particularly significant achievement for Biden, himself a former chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and for Klain, who was Biden’s chief counsel on that committee and an attorney who worked on House judicial appointments. Blanche of Clinton.

With all due respect to my predecessors, I’m sure this is a higher priority for me, said Klain, who meets weekly with the judicial appointments team. But, referring to Biden, Klain added: The fact that he makes it such a priority makes it a big priority for me.

