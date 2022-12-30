Erdogan abolishes retirement age by decree-breakinglatest.news-Breaking Latest News

Listen to the audio version of the article

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the end of the retirement age, giving more than 2 million Turks the possibility of immediately choosing to exercise the right to retirement, according to what was communicated at a press conference last night. Currently, the retirement age is 58 for women and 60 for men.

With the settlement we are agreeing to today, around 2.25 million more people will be eligible to retire. No age limit to be entitled to a pension will apply”, informs a press release from the presidency.

The measure was called for loud and clear by the opposition and by the unions, who demanded that instead of allowing retirement at the minimum age, the mandatory number of days worked before retirement should be required.

The measure concerns those who have started working before September 1999 and who have completed 20-25 years of active life registered with social security.

The reform adds to theminimum wage increase approved last week, six months before the general election. The minimum wage for 2023 is 8,500 Turkish liras (about 425 euros), an increase of 100%. In his speech, Erdogan recalled that three conditions must be met to have access to a pension in Turkey: the number of days paid with a salary, the period covered by the payment of contributions and age, but the reform modifies this system . To date, there are 13.9 million pensioners in Turkey. “The settlement we have approved covers those who meet the first two conditions, but who are awaiting retirement solely because of their age,” the president said.