Brexit deal slammed as Boris Johnson ‘decided over lunch’ how UK will leave EU | Politics | News





Uwe Kitzinger, Britain’s first vice-chairman of the Commission, has accused Boris Johnson of ‘nonsense’ as he argues the former prime minister’s Brexit strategy was ‘decided over lunch’.

Speaking to Politico, he said: “There was no preparation. Most popular newspapers were saying get out; it was obvious that Mr. [Boris] Johnson decided over lunch which direction he was going to go. He added: “We should have spoken. We all took it for granted, we didn’t think it would happen. Mr Kitzinger also said Johnson’s argument that the UK would be able to easily strike international trade deals with Britain’s former colonies was “so absurd”. He said: “Johnson’s argument that we could trade with ex-colonies better than with Europe — it’s so absurd, especially given WTO rules. As members of an economic union, we had much better trade agreements with Australia, with other countries, than we will ever be able to have after we leave. Johnson argued otherwise.

The comments come as the UK is still in a row with the EU over the Brexit protocol on Northern Ireland. The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit. He has moved the requirement for customs checks and declarations to trade across the Irish Sea, but is deeply unpopular with trade unionists, and the DUP has collapsed the power-sharing institutions at Stormont as a sign of protest. The UK government, while continuing to negotiate with the EU on the protocol, has also introduced legislation in Parliament to override many parts of the treaty. The bill includes provisions for the system of green and red lanes in Northern Ireland ports – with the green lane for goods from Britain staying in the region and the red lane for checking and controlling goods destined for the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the EU. READ MORE: Ben Wallace was ‘wrong’ to say travel rules from China were ‘under review’

In a letter to his peers, biosecurity minister Lord Benyon said the government was “working intensely” to put in place revised arrangements for the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol. He said the government preferred a negotiated settlement with the EU to differences over the protocol, but said it was making arrangements in the legislation that overruled parts of the treaty. In his letter to the House of Lords Sub-Committee on Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Benyon said: “The government’s preference remains a negotiated solution, but we are proceeding with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill. Northern Ireland because the situation in Northern Ireland needs to be resolved anyway. an event. “This includes preparing to be able to implement the red and green lane provisions set out in the bill in a smooth and timely manner. DO NOT MISS :

“It is written in the text of the bill itself that we will not waive the application of EU law in relation to checks and controls on goods destined for the EU. “The government’s plans for implementing the red lane were rightly questioned by many peers during the bill’s second reading and at committee stage. “The position of the government has always been that the arrangements in place for the red lane will require the upgrading of existing SPS facilities at points of entry into Northern Ireland. “The necessary construction has not taken place to date due to broader concerns about the implementation of the protocol. “However, acting to provide these facilities is essential to ensure a viable and sustainable path forward on the protocol with regard to goods destined for the EU.”

