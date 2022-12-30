Pakistan’s coalition government undermines democratic process to retain power | MorungExpress





Islamabad, Dec 29 (IANS): The current Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, which came to power after toppling Imran Khan’s regime in a vote of no confidence, appears to be losing its program and, in doing so, its credibility.

The 13-party coalition came to power claiming to be the saviors of democracy. However, he now seems more focused on implementing all possible anti-democratic maneuvers and tactics to maintain his power and complete his term, instead of letting the people of the country decide his fate.

This deeply worrying trend is seen in Pakistan’s democratic organization, which has kept its unequal and tenuous regime in power since April this year, when it joined hands to oust incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan through of a democratic process of a vote of no confidence.

Earlier, when the PDM government took power, its leaders were convinced that the government had come for a period of six months, during which it would bring relevant electoral reforms and then move towards early general elections in the country. , to let the people, who she says were disenfranchised in the 2018 elections, use their right to vote and elect a people’s government.

However, as time passed and strong resistance from Imran Khan and his “regime change” narrative began to build public support, the government had to change its principled stance, upon which it created the very idea of ​​removing Imran Khan.

Now, it seems the government is determined to complete his term, aiming to melt Imran Khan’s flagrant popularity by using this time to not only damage Khan’s public credibility through court cases like foreign funding, the Tosha Khana case, contempt of court and others, but also aimed at opening avenues to suppress Khan’s assertion in the upcoming election process.

For this, the government has chosen to block all attempts by Khan, who demands early and immediate elections in the country, in addition to initiating public participation to bring about a new government through the vote.

The current government blocked the acceptance of resignations from PTI members, who handed them in en masse on the floor of parliament, when former foreign minister and co-chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced the mass resignation of at least 131 members of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has only accepted 11 resignations so far while another 120 remain to be verified in a one-on-one meeting, which the speaker says is in line with procedure in force.

The government also rejected Khan’s request to hold early elections, despite the latter’s threat to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies. The decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly was addressed by presenting the motion of no confidence in the President and Vice President, and asking the Governor of Punjab to call on the Chief Minister of Punjab, Pervez Elahi, to vote the confidence in the provincial assembly. The case has now been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and is subject to the court’s decision.

It appears that the PDM government is investing all its energies in how to counter Khan’s attempts to unleash enough political pressure to force snap elections in the country.

The government is now more focused on maintaining power and completing its full term, which goes 180 degrees against its original plan and program to oust the Khan government and hold a snap general election within the first six months. .

“It (the PDM government) knows it has lost the narrative war against Imran Khan. The ruling parties are no longer willing to risk the public vote any further. Resistance to holding elections where and when they are due is manifestly undemocratic and against the spirit of the political system envisioned in our Constitution,” argued an editorial in a local daily.

The current political uncertainty surrounding the government, coupled with its altered agenda to undermine a democratic voting process and retain power, now results in the loss of its democratic credentials, which is seen as an obsession with defeating Khan by all possible ways.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morungexpress.com/pakistans-coalition-govt-undermining-democratic-process-to-retain-power The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos