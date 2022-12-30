Xi Jinping – Vladimir Putin seeks support from Xi Jinping Xi in the face of “Western pressure”

The Russian president told his Chinese counterpart he was seeking to strengthen their military ties, as Western sanctions put Moscow under pressure and increased isolation.

Russia has sought to strengthen its political and military ties with its key ally Beijing since Moscow faces unprecedented Western sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video conference Friday in which the two leaders said they would seek to strengthen relations between their two countries.

China, meanwhile, has not condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine. Beijing has maintained what it says is an “objective” and neutral stance on the war and has offered diplomatic support to its strategic ally.

What did Putin say?

Putin spoke for about eight minutes. In his introductory speech, he told Xi he was expecting him in Russia for a state visit next spring, saying the visit would “show the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations”.

In September, the two leaders met in Samarkand in their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the war.

“We aim to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China,” Putin told Xi, calling the Chinese leader a “dear friend”.

The head of the Kremlin also praised the efforts of Moscow and Beijing to counter “unprecedented Western pressure and provocations”.

“In the context of growing geopolitical tensions, the importance of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership as a stabilizing factor is growing,” Putin said.

As the West seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian energy, Putin said Moscow “has become one of the leaders in oil exports to China.”

What did Xi say?

According to the translation provided by Russian television, Xi told Putin that Beijing was ready to increase its strategic cooperation with Russia.

In a brief response to Putin, the Chinese leader said the partnership between Russia and China benefits the people of both countries.

“We maintain close strategic contact,” Xi told Putin, adding that relations with Moscow had demonstrated their “resilience” in the “new era” the world is witnessing.