Politicians ignore the principle of moral ethics





Political philosophers of the past hold that certain immoral activities such as deception, stealing, and lying are the principles of politics. According to their sense, a good leader must be a good opportunist and a hypocrite.

This political duplicity has been going on for a long time, but in the modern era, by bringing politician bickering and bloody leadership wars to our bedrooms, social media has made it difficult for them to continue this to the detriment of their own people and their armed forces. forces.

Unfortunately, since the beginning of the current political crisis on April 9, when Prime Minister Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTT), was ousted by a vote of no confidence, politicians from the PTI and an alliance of the PDM have been following immoral practices activities of the past. Leaving aside the Pakistans present multi-faceted crises and challenges, they turned their political differences into political enmity by ignoring the principle of moral ethics.

One study points out: Moral principles are the fundamental beliefs behind moral standards. Morality is a subset of ethics, a branch of philosophy that addresses issues of right and wrong through logic, and reason is concerned with the right and wrong behavior of individuals and communities. The democratic health of a nation resides in the ethical nature of its citizens and political representatives. honesty, loyalty, integrity and exemplary behavior.

In this regard, a renowned website Dylo.In (Daily Bite) wrote on December 21: Multiple audio leaks [of the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan] have already tarnished his projected image as an honest man. The latest leaks take aim at his projected image as a deeply religious and deeply devout reformed playboy in the manner of Islam. Recordings of his explicit phone sex calls with several women have been leaked to the delight of the connoisseur of sinister lasciviousness. The Internet does not forget his desire as a sex addict for his female colleagues. A conversation allegedly between Imran Khan and a female party leader is quite revealing. There are political ideas in his conversations sprinkled in what is largely a recording of sex phone calls. Two of the three recordings are purely sexual and have nothing to do with politics.

Recently Media Revealed: Ayla Malik and Imran Khan’s story has many twists and turns, alleged audio leaks are only the latest In 2011, she joined Imran Khans PTI Phone records doing the rounds on social media in 2022 most likely date from this period, when the two were extremely close.

Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan said in her book that Imran had to break up with Ayla Malik after Ayla Malik’s boyfriend asked her to marry or leave.

Ayla Malik also quit the Khans party in 2017, saying the PTI no longer pursues public welfare policies.

And the PTI is under investigation for receiving foreign funding, which is prohibited for political parties in Pakistan. In the documents submitted to the court, it was shown that Ayla Malik had received seven million rupees from the party funds, without any explainable reason.

Notably, several audios from the House of Prime Ministers have been leaked online in a matter of months implicating the PTI and the incumbent government. Another leaked audio was from Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, in which she spoke about Toshakhana’s controversial gifts.

Ironically, though the country’s politicians in the PDM have abandoned all values ​​and ethics of justice, fair play and morality, it is more surprising that former Prime Minister Imran Khan who wants to make Pakistan Riyasat-i-Madina totally ignored the principle of moral ethics.

Reportedly, the two-part audio clip was shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider on his YouTube channel in which Khan can be heard having phone sex with a woman in obscene language.

The first audio related to the PTI was leaked on September 28, in which Khan allegedly told his then principal secretary, Azam Khan, to play politics on US encryption. On social media, Khan’s ostensible voice can be heard telling senior leaders of his party that under no circumstances should the country from which the plot emerged be named. The second PTI audio leak appeared on September 30, which reportedly revealed Khans’ plot account.

In fact, in his various public rallies and statements, former Prime Minister Imran Khan almost repeated a similar contradictory approach, while criticizing his rival politicians, the Pakistani military and his former COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He quickly turns around.

In the recent past, in his various statements and public gatherings, PTI Chairman Khan has repeatedly mentioned his vision of Riyasat-i-Madina (State of Madinah).

Speaking on the second day of the two-day National Conference on Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen on January 17, 2022, Khan said: The Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority has been established to acquaint the youth with the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said: We can rise as a nation by following the guiding principles of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) [who] raised the level of morality in society and created the distinction between good and evil. The Muslims of Riyasat-i-Medina had high moral standards and were endowed with values ​​of justice, fairness and the rule of law.

He regretted that moral and ethical values ​​are gradually being eroded, giving way to corruption in the face of increasing cases of sex crimes in the country. Khan vowed to end the harassment of women by men.

Nevertheless, the guiding principles of Khans of Riyasat-i-Madina in relation to Pakistan are quite opposed to his contradictory statements and audio leaks which show his double standards.

Of note, Linda Tripp, the former US civil servant whose phone conversations were secretly taped with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, documented the sex scandal between her and then-President Bill Clinton. .

The Washington Post on August 18, 1998 pointed out that President Clinton, who had previously denied it, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with former intern Monica Lewinsky and deceived the American people about it.

According to the BBC, former President Bill Clinton claimed his affair with Monica Lewinsky was a way to deal with his anxieties. Mr. Clinton was impeached in 1998 for lying to investigators about his relationship with Ms. Lewinsky. He was acquitted during his trial in the Senate.

It should be noted that the new audio tape was leaked on social media on October 13, allegedly featuring Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in which he could be heard conversing with an unidentified person. The person is heard telling the Prime Minister that Ayaz Sadiq claims that the PPP members are demanding a share of the SAPM (Special Assistant to the Prime Minister) quota. We hear Shahbaz answer, Yes, of course. Bilawal said it.

On September 25, two more audios were leaked on social media. One was related to a discussion of resignations by PTI lawmakers and the other concerned former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

Similarly, earlier on September 13, an audio leak went viral on social media featuring Prime Minister Shahbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others containing discussion regarding PTI resignations. They also talk about permission from London to accept resignations.

Prior to this, a leaked audio had gone viral on social media allegedly featuring Prime Minister Shahbaz, which contained a discussion regarding PML(N) Vice-Chair Maryam Nawaz calling for the import of a power station. from India for his son-in-law.

Prime Minister Shahbaz instituted a high-level investigative committee to investigate the matter; especially the leaks that involved the PMs House and the data hacked from there.

Nonetheless, PTI leader Musarrat Cheema has defended Khan, saying that whenever the former prime minister makes a tough decision, his fake audios get leaked. Some PTI leaders have called the latest audio clip aimed at blackmailing PTI, including all the others, fake.

Ironically though the country’s politicians in the PDM have abandoned all values ​​and ethics of justice, fair play and morality. But, it is more surprising that former Prime Minister Imran Khan who wants to make Pakistan Riyasat-i-Madina completely ignored the principle of moral ethics.

https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2022/12/29/politicians-ignore-principle-of-moral-ethics/

