Vladimir Putin called Xi Jinping a “dear friend” and called him to Moscow. The Chinese president did not respond to the invitation





Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to Russia in the spring of 2023, hoping the event would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. . to write Reuters. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have scheduled a videoconference discussion on Friday. In statements broadcast live by Russian state television, Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia-China relations are increasingly important as a stabilizing factor and said Moscow aims to deepen military cooperation between the two countries. “We are expecting you, dear Mr. President, dear friend, we are expecting you in the spring of next year for a state visit to Moscow. This will demonstrate to the whole world the strength of Russian-Chinese relations on key issues. We share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape, in the face of unprecedented pressure and challenges from the West,” Vladimir Putin told Xi Jinping. Putin’s speech at the start of his videoconference with the Chinese leader lasted about eight minutes. Xi’s response was much shorter and made no reference to a visit to Moscow, Reuters noted, based on the official Russian translation. Although Xi called Putin his “dear friend”, his statement was much more restrained. He said, however, that China was ready to step up strategic cooperation with Russia in what he called a “difficult” situation in the world. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a date for Xi’s visit had yet to be set. So far, China has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but insists on peace talks between the two sides. At the same time, Beijing accuses the United States and NATO of contributing to the prolongation of the war, through the unprecedented support given to Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly requested military support from China by providing weapons and technology, but Beijing has maintained a cautious stance not to clash with the West. Publisher: GM

