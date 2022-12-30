President Jokowi withdraws policy restricting public activities





Given our numbers (COVID-19), today the government has decided to revoke the PPKM policy Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Friday announced the end of the Public Activity Restriction Policy (PPKM), which was enforced to control the transmission of COVID-19 in Indonesia. “In view of our (COVID-19) figures, today the government has decided to revoke the PPKM policy as regulated by Ministry of Interior Regulations Nos. 50 and 51 of 2022,” he said. he said Friday at the Merdeka Palace. Revoking the PPKM policy means there will be no more restrictions on public activities and mobility, he said. “However, I ask everyone and the nation to remain cautious and vigilant,” President Jokowi said. Indonesia has emerged as one of the success stories in the effort to balance managing the pandemic with maintaining economic stability, he added. “We can see that the COVID-19 pandemic (in Indonesia) has been brought under control in recent months,” he noted. According to the President, as of November 27, 2022, Indonesia had only 1.7 cases of COVID-19 per 1 million people, with a weekly positivity rate pegged at just 3.35%. Moreover, Indonesia only had a bed occupancy rate of 4.79% and a death rate of 2.39% during the same period, he added. “All (the indicators) are below the WHO (World Health Organization) threshold,” he said. Before the official cancellation of the PPKM policy, all cities and districts in Indonesia were already at the lowest level of PPKM enforcement, i.e. Level 1, which meant less restrictions on public activities and mobility, said President Jokowi. He added that the government has assessed the level of application of the PPKM over the past ten months. Earlier on Monday (December 26), Widodo said the enactment of a presidential regulation rescinding the PPKM policy would depend on a serological survey, which would indicate residents’ immunity to COVID-19. If the level of serological survey is above 90%, the increase of COVID-19 cases in other countries would not be a problem for Indonesia, because the immunity of the people would already be good, explained the President. Related News: Decision to stop PPKM depends on result of serological survey: Jokowi

