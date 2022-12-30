Politics
Indonesia lifts Covid-19 restrictions after few cases in past 10 months
JAKARTA Indonesia ended its four-tier Covid-19 public activity restriction system on Friday after the country saw no waves for more than 10 consecutive months.
This policy means that Indonesia will no longer issue Covid-19 related restrictions on crowd gatherings as well as mobility.
But please be careful. People need to be more independent in preventing infection, detecting symptoms and getting medicine, President Joko Widodo said at a press conference on Friday.
We don’t do it without foundation. It is based on science, contributions from epidemiologists, as well as data on community immunity, he added.
Health Minister Budi Sadikin said at the same press conference that a serosurveillance survey in July found 87.8% of Indonesians were immune, while in December the figure had risen to 98. .5%. Serological surveys provide estimates of population immunity due to previous infection or vaccination.
Indonesia reported a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.35% on December 27, according to Widodo. This is well below the World Health Organization (WHO) 5% threshold as a guide for easing social restrictions. A higher percentage positive suggests higher transmission, signaling that there are likely more people with Covid-19 who have not yet been tested.
Meanwhile, the bed occupancy rate for Covid-19 is now 4.79%. That compares to more than 80% in mid-2021, at the height of the country’s fight against the Delta variant.
Budi said the policy, which takes effect immediately, is a strategy to prepare for a transition from pandemic to endemic, stressing that the important thing in the transition is a gradual shift from government intervention in the sector. from health to public participation.
Many health issues we faced in Indonesia were only well addressed when there was adequate public participation, he said.
He was referring to the public needing to start taking care of themselves, instead of waiting for government intervention, while dealing with Covid-19, like when dealing with other ailments like the flu. .
Mr Widodo said there were no plans to introduce Covid-19 tests for international travelers like in several other countries, amid rising cases in China, arguing that the immunity level of Indonesia is high.
Dr. Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, agreed, acknowledging the high level of immunity.
We should better stick to requirements that travelers must have had a booster shot and urge people to continue to follow health protocols, he said.
The United States, Italy, Japan and India are among the countries that have announced mandatory testing for visitors from China. The latest variant, Omicron’s BF.7 sub-variant, is believed to be behind the rise in China.
The BF.7 subvariant, which is highly adept at evading immunity, was first reported in Indonesia on July 14, 2022, and the country has found a total of 14 cases so far, it said on Friday. the Ministry of Health.
The President urged Indonesians to continue wearing masks indoors and outdoors, and ordered public health facilities across the country to continue to maintain high alert, to continue vaccination campaigns, in especially booster shots.
On Friday, about 87% of eligible Indonesians received the first dose, 75% took the second injection and 30% received their booster shots, according to government data.
But revoking the Covid-19 public activity restriction system does not change the country’s health emergency status as long as the WHO still maintains pandemic status, Widodo said.
Covid-19-related social support, supply of vitamins and medicines at designated health facilities and pandemic-related tax incentives remain, he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/indonesia-lifts-covid-restrictions-after-few-cases-in-last-10-months
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesia lifts Covid-19 restrictions after few cases in past 10 months
- I am going to set up a rural bank, girls SHS for New Juaben in Koforidua -Omanhene
- The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Thursday, December 29
- President Jokowi withdraws policy restricting public activities
- Parks and Recreation offers jumping tennis lessons at Recreation Complex
- Vladimir Putin called Xi Jinping a “dear friend” and called him to Moscow. The Chinese president did not respond to the invitation
- Pele: Brazilian football legend dies at 82
- Big Bash League, Mike Hussey, Dave Hussey, Sleighs, Commentators, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Brian Lara
- Indonesia removes all remaining Covid restrictions
- Why was Bella Hadid voted best dressed of 2022?
- Flyers tie it late, beat Sharks in OT on DeAngelo’s goal
- Politicians ignore the principle of moral ethics