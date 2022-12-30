Indonesia lifts Covid-19 restrictions after few cases in past 10 months

JAKARTA Indonesia ended its four-tier Covid-19 public activity restriction system on Friday after the country saw no waves for more than 10 consecutive months.

This policy means that Indonesia will no longer issue Covid-19 related restrictions on crowd gatherings as well as mobility.

But please be careful. People need to be more independent in preventing infection, detecting symptoms and getting medicine, President Joko Widodo said at a press conference on Friday.

We don’t do it without foundation. It is based on science, contributions from epidemiologists, as well as data on community immunity, he added.

Health Minister Budi Sadikin said at the same press conference that a serosurveillance survey in July found 87.8% of Indonesians were immune, while in December the figure had risen to 98. .5%. Serological surveys provide estimates of population immunity due to previous infection or vaccination.

Indonesia reported a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.35% on December 27, according to Widodo. This is well below the World Health Organization (WHO) 5% threshold as a guide for easing social restrictions. A higher percentage positive suggests higher transmission, signaling that there are likely more people with Covid-19 who have not yet been tested.

Meanwhile, the bed occupancy rate for Covid-19 is now 4.79%. That compares to more than 80% in mid-2021, at the height of the country’s fight against the Delta variant.

Budi said the policy, which takes effect immediately, is a strategy to prepare for a transition from pandemic to endemic, stressing that the important thing in the transition is a gradual shift from government intervention in the sector. from health to public participation.

Many health issues we faced in Indonesia were only well addressed when there was adequate public participation, he said.

He was referring to the public needing to start taking care of themselves, instead of waiting for government intervention, while dealing with Covid-19, like when dealing with other ailments like the flu. .

Mr Widodo said there were no plans to introduce Covid-19 tests for international travelers like in several other countries, amid rising cases in China, arguing that the immunity level of Indonesia is high.

Dr. Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, agreed, acknowledging the high level of immunity.

We should better stick to requirements that travelers must have had a booster shot and urge people to continue to follow health protocols, he said.

The United States, Italy, Japan and India are among the countries that have announced mandatory testing for visitors from China. The latest variant, Omicron’s BF.7 sub-variant, is believed to be behind the rise in China.

The BF.7 subvariant, which is highly adept at evading immunity, was first reported in Indonesia on July 14, 2022, and the country has found a total of 14 cases so far, it said on Friday. the Ministry of Health.

The President urged Indonesians to continue wearing masks indoors and outdoors, and ordered public health facilities across the country to continue to maintain high alert, to continue vaccination campaigns, in especially booster shots.

On Friday, about 87% of eligible Indonesians received the first dose, 75% took the second injection and 30% received their booster shots, according to government data.

But revoking the Covid-19 public activity restriction system does not change the country’s health emergency status as long as the WHO still maintains pandemic status, Widodo said.

Covid-19-related social support, supply of vitamins and medicines at designated health facilities and pandemic-related tax incentives remain, he added.