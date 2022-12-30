Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping pledge closer ties as Russia bombs Ukraine again





Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, seen on screen, via video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 30, 2022. | Photo credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged December 30 to deepen bilateral cooperation amid Moscow’s 10-month war in Ukraine, which has weathered another night of drone attacks and rockets following a massive missile bombardment. Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi made no direct mention of Ukraine in their opening remarks by videoconference, which were broadcast publicly, before entering private talks. But they hailed the strengthening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid what they called geopolitical tensions and a difficult international situation, with Mr Putin expressing his desire to expand military collaboration. In the face of growing geopolitical tensions, the importance of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership is growing as a stabilizing factor, said Putin, whose invasion of a neighboring country was thwarted by fierce Ukrainian resistance and the Western military aid. The Russian leader said he expected Xi to visit Moscow in the spring. Such a trip will demonstrate to the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues, will become the main political event of the year in bilateral relations, he said. Mr Putin said that military cooperation occupied a special place in relations between their countries. He said the Kremlin aims to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China. Mr. Xi, in turn, said through a translator that in the face of a difficult and far from simple international situation, Beijing is ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia, offer each other opportunities for development, to be global partners for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and in the interest of stability in the world. In its report on the meeting, China’s state broadcaster CCTV described the events in Ukraine as a crisis. The term marked a break from China’s usual references to the situation in Ukraine, and the change may reflect growing Chinese concern over the direction of the conflict. Xi Jinping pointed out that China has noted that Russia has never refused to resolve the conflict through diplomatic negotiations, for which it (China) expresses gratitude, CCTV reported. Ties between Moscow and Beijing have strengthened since Mr. Putin sent his troops to Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Just last week, Moscow and Beijing held joint naval exercises in the East China Sea. China, which has pledged boundless friendship with Russia, has pointedly refused to criticize Moscow’s actions in Ukraine, accusing the United States and NATO of provoking the Kremlin, and slammed punitive sanctions imposed on Russia. Russia, in turn, has been strongly supportive of China amid tensions with the United States over Taiwan.

