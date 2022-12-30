Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping pledge to tighten ties as Russia bombs Ukraine again Chicago Tribune

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation amid Moscow’s 10-month war in Ukraine, which has weathered another night of drone attacks and rockets following a massive missile bombardment.

Putin and Xi made no direct mention of Ukraine in their opening remarks by videoconference, which were broadcast publicly, before starting private talks. But they welcomed the strengthening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid what they called geopolitical tensions and a difficult international situation, with Putin expressing his wish to expand military collaboration.

In the face of growing geopolitical tensions, the importance of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership is becoming a stabilizing factor, said Putin, whose invasion of a neighboring country was thwarted by fierce Ukrainian resistance and Western military aid.

The Russian leader said he expected Xi to visit Moscow in the spring. Such a trip will demonstrate to the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues, will become the main political event of the year in bilateral relations, he said.

Putin said that military cooperation occupies a special place in relations between their countries. He said the Kremlin aims to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China.

Xi, in turn, said through a translator that in the face of a difficult and far from simple international situation, Beijing is ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia, provide each other with opportunities for development, to be global partners for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and in the interest of stability in the world.

In its report on the meeting, China’s state broadcaster CCTV described the events in Ukraine as a crisis. The term marked a break from China’s usual references to the situation in Ukraine, and the change may reflect growing Chinese concern over the direction of the conflict.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China has noted that Russia has never refused to resolve the conflict through diplomatic negotiations, for which it (China) expresses gratitude, CCTV reported.

Ties between Moscow and Beijing have strengthened since Putin sent his troops to Ukraine on February 24. Just last week, Moscow and Beijing held joint naval exercises in the East China Sea.

China, which has pledged boundless friendship with Russia, has pointedly refused to criticize Moscow’s actions in Ukraine, accusing the United States and NATO of provoking the Kremlin, and slammed punitive sanctions imposed on Russia.

Russia, in turn, has been strongly supportive of China amid tensions with the United States over Taiwan.

Both Russia and China face domestic difficulties. Putin is trying to maintain national support for a war that has lasted longer than expected, while a rise in COVID-19 cases has overwhelmed hospitals in China.

In Ukraine, authorities on Thursday reviewed the toll of a widespread Russian missile attack on power plants and other vital infrastructure, the largest such bombardment in weeks. Four civilians were killed during the barrage, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its Friday morning update that Russian forces had launched a total of 85 missiles and 35 airstrikes at targets across Ukraine in the past 24 hours. Russia also launched 63 attacks from multiple rocket launcher systems, according to the military report.

After the first waves of missiles on Thursday morning, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 drones on Thursday evening and early Friday, all of which were shot down, the Ukrainian Air Force said. .

Some were targeting Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday. Of seven suicide drones launched against the Ukrainian capital, two were shot down on the approach to the city and five over Kyiv itself, according to Klitschko.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that Russia had not abandoned its plans to capture all of Donetsk, aiming to achieve the goal by New Year’s Day. Zelenskyy also warned the Ukrainians that there could be another widespread air assault.

There are two days left this year. Perhaps the enemy will once again try to make us celebrate the New Year in the dark. Perhaps the occupiers plan to make us suffer with the next strikes on our cities, he said. But no matter what they plan, we know one thing about ourselves: we will survive. We will do it. We will chase them away. No doubt about it. And they will be punished for this terrible war.