PPKM revoked, Jokowi: vaccination must still be encouraged

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said: Covid-19 vaccination should still be encouraged even though the government has repealed the Implementation of Restrictive Community Activities (PPKM).

Jokowi said that with the revoking of the PPKM, the community must be more independent in preventing transmission and seeking treatment for Covid-19.

“Vaccination should continue to be promoted as it will help boost immunity and people should be more independent in preventing transmission, detecting symptoms and seeking treatment,” Jokowi said at the State Palace in Jakarta on Friday ( 30/12/2022).

He said devices, government agencies, as well as health facilities and personnel must remain on alert to provide vaccination services to the public.

The Covid-19 Management Task Force at central and regional levels will also be maintained to react in the event of the spread of Covid-19.

Jokowi added, however PPKM is revokedpeople should continue to use masks when in crowds or indoors.

“The public must increase their awareness and vigilance of the risks of Covid-19. The use of masks in crowds and enclosed spaces must continue,” Jokowi said.

As we know, the government has decided to revoke the PPKM from today, Friday, December 30, because the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia is getting better and better.

“Through considerations based on the available figures, the government decided today to revoke the PPKM,” Jokowi said.



