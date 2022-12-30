Putin, Xi highlight Russia-China cooperation amid war

Comment this story Comment

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met remotely via video link on Friday, an indication of Moscow’s latest efforts to strengthen ties with Beijing as Russia’s isolation grows due to its invasion of China. ‘Ukraine. As Western countries have imposed sweeping sanctions and distanced themselves from Moscow, China has strengthened its economic and political ties with Russia, seeing it as an opportunity that could benefit Beijing in the longer term, analysts say. Above all, Xi refused to condemn or pressure Putin over the invasion.

On Friday, Putin stressed the importance of China-Russia relations on the world stage, calling it a model of great-power cooperation in the 21st century, and he said Moscow hoped the two countries would strengthen military cooperation.

Moscow has sought to boost economic cooperation with Beijing after the imposition of rounds of Western sanctions following the invasion. The two countries are trading partners, with China importing Russian oil and gas, advanced military technology and other mineral resources in exchange for high-tech Chinese products.

Russia and China conducted joint naval exercises last week, which Russia’s Chief of the General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, described as a response to aggressive US military buildup in the Asia-Pacific region. And last week, Putin oversaw the inauguration of a gas field in Siberia that aims to increase Russia’s energy exports to China as the West strives to reduce its energy dependence on China. -screw Moscow.

Military and military-technical cooperation, which contributes to ensuring the security of our countries and maintaining stability in key regions, occupies a special place in Russian-Chinese cooperation, Putin said on Friday. We aim to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 30 that he expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to Russia in the spring of 2023. (Video: Reuters)

Putin, unaccustomed to losing, increasingly isolated as war falters

Xi said the leaders have been in close and strategic contact regularly and noted that bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing have grown significantly this year.

In the face of a difficult and far from unambiguous international situation, we are ready to develop strategic cooperation with Russia, to provide each other with development opportunities and to be global partners for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and in the world. interest of stability in the world, Xi said.

In recent years, Beijing and Moscow have found common ground over a common frustration with US global dominance. Putin and Xi see Washington as an obstacle to their geopolitical and economic ambitions and have sought to forge a relationship without limits as a counterweight to American international primacy.

On Friday, Putin highlighted the expansion of trade partnerships between Russia and China, saying that this year Russia has become one of the main oil exporters to China despite what he called the unfavorable external situation, the illegitimate restrictions and direct blackmail of certain Western countries. He claimed that Sino-Russian trade is expected to increase by 25%.

Putin invited Xi to pay a state visit to Russia in the spring, saying their meeting would be the main political event of the year.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that after the opening remarks the leaders would meet privately to discuss the most acute regional issues.

In 2019, Xi described Putin as his best friend, and during Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Chinese leader rejected efforts by French President Emmanuel Macron to bring him in as a mediator between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Although Beijing has been particularly reluctant to publicly support the invasion, with Xi apparently raising questions and concerns in a meeting with Putin in September, China accused NATO of provoking the Russian offensive and offered validation of Putin’s security concerns, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi describing them in January as legit.

Alexander Gabuev, a Carnegie Endowment expert on China-Russia relations, said Friday’s call was proof that the traditional partnership between Beijing and Moscow is growing and that while the countries’ dependencies are mutual, they are also asymmetrical. .

Moscow is a much more needy partner than China, he said. China has many alternatives. China is not under sanctions. China is dictating the terms of the engagement, not Russia.

As relations between China and the United States deteriorate, Beijing is trying to turn every bilateral relationship to its advantage and exploit Russia’s vulnerability, Gabuev added.

I think this dependency is bad for Russia in the long run. The Kremlin has this tunnel vision: everything is seen through the prism of the war in Ukraine and fighting with the collective West, and everything that helps Russia have the resources, the financial flows, everything that it has need for this war is a good thing, he said. Putin may not see this as an inconvenience but a price to pay in order to be able to continue this war.

Meanwhile, the people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have occupied parts of Ukraine that Russia has illegally declared to have annexed and adopted new constitutions on Friday that seek to cement their ties with Moscow. The Russian state news agency Tass cited Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the DPR, called the decision a historic event.

This step marks the return of Donbass to the Russian cultural and historical tradition, the fulfillment of our hopes, the achievement of the goal we have pursued for eight long years, Pushilin said in an address to the DPR Parliament.

According to the Russian newspaper VedemostiKherson and Zaporizhzhia, two other Ukrainian regions that Russia claimed to have annexed in September, will adopt their own constitutions later, an indirect acknowledgment that Russia does not fully control these regions.

Air raid sirens sounded again in the Ukrainian capital on Friday morning in response to an overnight drone raid, according to Kyiv Region Governor Oleksiy Kuleba. The Ukrainian Air Force said that the 16 self-detonating the drones attacking the country had been destroyed.

In a statement on Friday, Ukraine’s national energy company said it had restored the energy grid to the same level as before the massive Russian missile attack on Thursday, but noted challenges persisted in southern and eastern regions. ‘is. Ukraine’s armed forces said the country’s air defense intercepted 54 of 69 cruise missiles fired from the air and sea.