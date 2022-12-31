Vaccination against COVID-19 should be encouraged: Widodo





Vaccination awareness should continue to be promoted as it will help boost immunity Jakarta (ANTARA) – Vaccination against COVID-19 should continue to be promoted to boost people’s immunity against the disease despite the revocation of the Public Activities Restriction Policy (PPKM), President Joko Widodo (Jokowi ). “We must continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated (COVID-19), either the booster dose or the first two doses,” he stressed Friday at the State Palace. He also urged people to take their own initiative to prevent transmission of COVID-19, detect its symptoms and seek treatment if infected. “Vaccination awareness must continue to be promoted as it will help build immunity, and residents must be more independent to prevent (COVID-19) transmission,” he said. Meanwhile, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin claimed that COVID-19 vaccine stocks in Indonesia remain plentiful with nearly 10 million doses currently available. “The total (stock) is between 5 and 10 million doses, and everything is available here,” the minister said. He urged residents, especially the elderly who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, to get vaccinated at nearby health facilities to reduce the risk of death from COVID-19. “It turns out that among those who are hospitalized and those who died (of COVID-19), 50% are not vaccinated and more than 70% have not yet received their booster shot. Therefore, we encourage residents, especially seniors who are unvaccinated and not yet getting their booster shots, to get their booster shots,” Sadikin said. Earlier on Friday, Widodo announced the end of the PPKM policy, which was applied to control the transmission of COVID-19 in Indonesia. Revoking the PPKM policy means there will be no more restrictions on public activities and mobility, he said. Despite the dismissal of the PPKM, the President called on everyone and the nation to remain cautious and vigilant against the risk of COVID-19 infection. Related News: Jakarta will run 70 weekend vaccination sites until February

Related News: Jakarta awaits regulations on COVID-19 vaccination for children

Related News: 68.2 million receive third dose of COVID-19

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/267999/covid-19-vaccination-must-be-encouraged-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos