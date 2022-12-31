Gulalai goes after ‘two-faced’ Imran





Former Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator and founder of Jamaatus Sufa, Ayesha Gulalai, claimed on Friday that the PTI supported terrorism and urged the Supreme Court to ban the former prime minister and party leader for life. Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, she alleged that some people attacked her sister’s hospital in Bannu on the orders of Imran Khan, calling them “advisers of Imran”.

“The attackers took our medical equipment worth millions of rupees to the hospital…even the DPD refused to cooperate with us on this case,” she added.

Gulalai said Imran Khan had two faces as he was a “hypocrite”. “There is one that has an Islamic touch and the other can be seen in audio leaks,” she added.

The former MP said that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had in fact become Sri Lanka because no one is giving loans to the province anymore, adding that terrorism was also on the rise in KP.

Gulalai said she revealed Imran Khan’s true identity and presented the former prime minister’s “dirty” messages in 2017 to the nation. However, now with the audio leaks, people need to realize that.

She asked Imran Khan to stop ‘acting’ as he would not be appointed prime minister even on the ‘disability quota’ now.

“Sometimes he says he was shot four times, but in an interview with CNN he says he was shot three times… Yasmin Rashid says he was shot twice… those who gave you first aid said there were only a few bruises on your left leg, but now you are showing plaster on your right leg to everyone,” she added.

In 2017, Gulalai parted ways with the PTI after bringing sexual harassment allegations against its president.

She claimed that women affiliated with the party were constantly harassed within party ranks.

“It’s my integrity that matters most to me,” the South Waziristan MP told reporters. “I can’t compromise when it comes to my honor and dignity.”

She alleged that women working with the party were getting obscene text messages and she couldn’t take it anymore.

