Trump’s tax returns are released, launching a new review of his finances





The forms also show income generated by Trump in a range of foreign countries, including Canada, China, Turkey, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and the Caribbean island of Saint Martin, among others.

Income from Canada, Ireland and the UK feature prominently in the gross amounts reported. Trump also pointed to many revenue streams from Panama.

Trump’s income has moved wildly over the years, according to returns, going from a deficit of $32.4 million in 2016 to a high of $24.4 million in 2018. He paid about $1 million in dollars in taxes in 2018 but nothing in 2020 after reporting negative income of $4.8 million. He paid $641,931 in 2015, $750 in 2016 and 2017, and $133,445 in 2019.

His real estate empire and other businesses suffered significant losses over the six years, some of which reflected losses from previous years carried forward.

Trump said he made charitable donations for the 2015 through 2019 tax years, including $1.2 million in 2016, $1.9 million in 2017, and two donations of about half a million in 2018 and 2019.

In his final year as president, Trump said he made no charitable contributions, despite a campaign promise he made to donate his annual presidential salary of $400,000.

Another notable element in the returns are the interest payments paid to Trump by his children: from 2017 to 2020, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. paid their father $18,000 and $8,715, respectively, in interest each year. . Eric Trump paid his father $24,000 every year from 2017 to 2019, but that figure dropped to $19,605 in 2020.

This could be a sign that Trump may be trying to circumvent a 40% tax on gifts to his children by classifying them as loans instead. While not necessarily illegal, the technique would have to follow strict IRS rules and requires documentation of letters sent to Trump’s children stating that the former president forgives the principal of the loan.

Democrats say their investigation into Trump’s taxes and a mandatory presidential audit program will transform the accountability of the most powerful person in the land. Neal sued the Treasury Department in 2019 to obtain the returns under a law that allows the heads of congressional tax committees to access anyone’s tax information, after Trump broke decades of tradition by refusing to publish them voluntarily as other presidential candidates and sitting presidents have done.

A president is no ordinary taxpayer, Neal said in a statement accompanying the statement. They wield power and influence unlike any other American. And with great power comes even greater responsibility.

Republicans denounced the move as a political blockbuster that will open a Pandora’s box.

The Great Divide in the United States will now get worse, Trump said in an email explosion. The radical left democrats have militarized everything, but remember, it’s a dangerous two-way street!

Six years of Trump filings will now be available to tax experts and non-experts alike, a development that former Trump fixer Michael Cohen said the former president feared the government would levy additional taxes and penalties .

A preliminary analysis of Trump’s taxes by the Congressional tax brain trust, the Joint Committee on Taxation, found the former president paid little or no taxes for several years claiming business losses. gigantic.

Among the items described by JCT are several red flags that could alter the amount of taxes Trump will end up owing once the IRS completes ongoing audits.

Despite the release of the statements, important questions may still remain unanswered, said Steve Rosenthal of the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

The huge losses Trump claimed to cut his taxes appear to be from previous tax years and still haven’t been erased by the IRS, making it difficult to assess their legitimacy, Rosenthal said.

Trump carried back $105 million in losses to 2015 and reported $73 million in losses to 2016, but these likely stem from the staggering $700 million loss the New York Times reported Trump claimed when of his return in 2009, among other potential losses, Rosenthal said.

The elephant in the room is those earlier returns that ultimately didn’t make it to the ways and means review.

It’s essential, but the committee didn’t ask for it, Rosenthal said.

Trump claimed his returns reflected the actions of a shrewd businessman.

Trump’s tax returns once again show how proudly I have succeeded and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and businesses , he said in his email.

According to a Ways and Means report released last week, the IRS has been severely overwhelmed in its efforts to audit Trump, whose statements went unaudited during his first two years in office despite a policy of IRS to review the taxes of sitting presidents.

A single IRS agent was tasked with reviewing Trump’s voluminous returns and was pitted against partners at a global law firm and a former chief IRS attorney. Representatives for Trump protested when it was suggested the IRS bring in two more auditors to help handle the extensive paperwork.

Republicans, who will take control of the House on January 3, say Trump’s decision to free up taxes will open a new front in the political war in which no one can escape tax information from Supreme Court justices to chief executives. company and trade union leaders. .

Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Ways and Means Republican, said: Democrats have taken an unprecedented step to unleash a dangerous new political weapon that goes far beyond the former president, reversing decades of protecting the privacy for average Americans who have been around ever since. Watergate.

