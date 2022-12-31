Politics
Labor MP Chris Bryant knighted despite main charge against Boris Johnson
The top Home Office mandarin is given a knighthood today despite being accused of failing to address the immigration crisis and broken asylum system.
Permanent Secretary Matthew Rycroft is accused of thwarting ministers’ attempts to stop illegal Channel crossings and undermining the plan to deport migrants to Rwanda.
He is one of several senior officials embroiled in controversy to receive gongs in the New Year’s Honors list, sparking a row over awards for failure.
And Chris Bryant, the Labor MP who criticized Boris Johnson, is also knighted, in what a supporter of the former prime minister called an extraordinary move.
Permanent Secretary Matthew Rycroft (pictured) is accused of thwarting ministers’ attempts to stop illegal Channel crossings and undermining the plan to deport migrants to Rwanda
A senior source said of Sir Matthews’ outrageous knighthood last night: This is exactly how the civil service works by rewarding a mandarin who has consistently undermined the government in pursuit of its goals.
Rycroft has always been part of the problem in efforts to deal with the Channel crisis.
Presenting him with a knighthood isn’t just a reward for failure, it’s a reward for someone who blocked attempts by elected governments to secure Britain’s border.
Sir Matthew, a long-serving diplomat who was paid £185,000 last year and given a bonus of up to £20,000, took over at the Home Office in early 2020 after his predecessor left .
Fighting illegal immigration has been the Home Office’s top priority since last year, but the number of people crossing the English Channel in dinghies has fallen from 8,404 in 2020 to 28,526 last year.
Since then, the top priority of the departments has been to fight against illegal immigration, but the number of crossings of the Channel in inflatable boats has fallen from 8,404 in 2020 to 28,526 last year and to at least 45,000 this year , including around one in three Albanians. The backlog of asylum applications has also soared to almost 150,000 from just 48,000 when he took over.
Thousands of would-be refugees have been crammed into the Manston treatment center in Kent, where a man has died of a possible diphtheria infection, while £6.8million a day is spent on housing many more in hotels.
This year, the Interior Ministry has also been accused of being too slow to process visas for Ukrainians fleeing their country following the Russian invasion, as well as being blamed for hundreds of thousands of Britons having to wait months for new passports.
And Border Force personnel have been on strike at a number of major airports and ports over the busy holiday season. Grilled by MPs earlier this year, Sir Matthew said migration issues are probably the trickiest to deal with in his job and admitted: There’s nothing the Home Office likes better than a good crisis.
Sir Matthew refused to sign the landmark Rwanda asylum deal in April without receiving specific written instructions known as a ministerial directive from then Home Secretary Priti Patel.
He refused to sign the landmark Rwanda asylum deal in April without receiving specific written instructions known as a Ministerial Directive from then Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Sir Matthew is said to have opposed a string of tough measures to deter Channel crossings, including closing a loophole in modern slavery laws that has been exploited by Albanians.
And he clashed with ministers claiming the head of the Passport Office working from home had precisely no bearing on the huge backlog of applications. Meanwhile, a Tangerine who was sacked by Liz Truss on her first day at No 10 as she tried to tackle Treasury orthodoxy has received a prestigious honor in the first list to be signed by King Charles.
Sir Tom Scholar is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath. He served as Permanent Secretary to the Treasury until September when he announced that the short-lived Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had decided it was time for a change of direction. And former Cabinet Secretary Lord Sedwill, who was forced out of his post as a top British civil servant by Dominic Cummings in his war on Whitehall, is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George.
Probably the most controversial award for an MP is the knighthood for political and public service awarded to the new Sir Chris Bryant, chairman of the House of Commons standards committee.
Probably the most controversial award for an MP is the knighthood for political and public service awarded to the new Sir Chris Bryant. He is chairman of the House of Commons standards committee, which last year recommended that former Cabinet minister Owen Paterson be suspended for 30 days for pressuring a decision that prompted a botched attempt by the Prime Minister of the time, Mr. Johnson, to rewrite the disciplinary procedures.
Sir Chris was so outspoken in his criticism of Mr Johnson over Partygate calling him a liar and a fake UN that he had to step back from leading the privileges committee as he launched an inquiry into whether the former Prime Minister had misled the House.
Ironically, Sir Chris was recently accused of misleading the Commons himself, when the Speaker dismissed his claims that MPs were bullied and bullied in a heated vote.
