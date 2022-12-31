Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Rishabh Pant’s mother and inquires about his health





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s mother on Friday about his health after the Indian batter’s horrific road accident. Pant met the accident on his way back from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider at the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. According to ANI reports, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Rishabh Pant’s mother and inquired about his health condition. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi prayed for the good health and speedy recovery of the Indian striker and tweeted: “Distressed by the accident of famous cricketer Rishabh Pant. Praying for his good health and well -be. @ RishabhPant17,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. . Afflicted by the accident of famous cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022 BCCI has thanked PM Modi for reaching out to Pant’s family. “The Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji called Rishabh Pant’s family and inquired about his condition following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his words of soothing insurance,” BCCI wrote in a tweet. . Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @Narendra Modi ji called Rishabh Pant’s family and inquired about his condition following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance. BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022 Pant, who was alone in the car, was injured in the back, forehead and leg. Pant was driving his car when he encountered the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Footage of the crash showed the car in a gutted state. According to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant has two cuts to his forehead, a torn ligament in his right knee and also injured his right wrist, ankle and toe and suffered injuries. abrasion wounds on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable and he has now been transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to determine the extent of his injuries and formulate his new treatment, according to the BCCI statement shared with the media. According to the statement, the BCCI is in constant contact with Pant’s family while the medical team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating the left-hander. The board said they will ensure Pant receives the best possible medical care and receives all the support he needs to get out of this traumatic phase. The wicket-keeper batsman represented India in 33 Test matches, scoring 2,271 runs at an average of 43.67. He has five test tons against his name, with his highest being 159 not out. Pant also has 119 holds and 14 strains against his name. In the ODIs, he has amassed 865 carries to his name in 30 games at an average of 34.60, with five half-and-a-ton at a strike rate of 106.65. Behind the wickets, Pant has 26 catches and one to his name in the ODIs. In 66 T20I, the wicketkeeper hitter scored 987 runs, with three half-centuries against his name at 22.43 ERA and 126.37 strike rate. Featured Video of the Day IPL auctions: Teams invest in untested players – Experts Topics discussed in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/pm-modi-speaks-with-rishabh-pants-mother-inquires-about-his-health-3651661 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos