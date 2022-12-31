President Jokowi receives Malaysian Foreign Minister at Merdeka Palace

The President hopes that under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar, the system of recruiting Indonesian migrant workers through the One-Channel Placement System (OCS) can work well.

Posted on Friday, December 30, 2022 1:28 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo received Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Diraja Zambry Abdul Kadir and his delegation in Istana Merdeka, Jakarta on Friday, December 30, 2022. During the meeting, the President congratulated the new government of Malaysia under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In her statement after accompanying the president, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said President Jokowi was giving his main attention to the issue of protecting Indonesian citizens in Malaysia. The President hopes that under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar, the recruitment system for Indonesian migrant workers will move through a one-channel placement system or one channel system (OCS) can work properly.

It was here that Malaysia’s foreign minister reiterated his commitment to the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia, the foreign minister said.

In addition, the President also welcomed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s scheduled visit to Indonesia, scheduled for next January. In this regard, the President also asked Foreign Minister Retno to prepare a number of concrete cooperations with Malaysia.

So, there is already a commitment that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will pay a visit to Indonesia and I have been asked to prepare concrete collaborations that may result from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Indonesia, he continued. .

Also, according to Retno, at the meeting, Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Zambry expressed his support and confidence in Indonesia to take over the ASEAN chairmanship next year. The Malaysian foreign minister said the Indonesian presidency was a very strong presidency amidst a number of global challenges.

Dato’ Sri Zambry expressed his belief that the Indonesian presidency is very strong leadership amidst a situation that requires strong leadership as the current global and regional situation poses a number of challenges, the foreign minister added.