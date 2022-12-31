Donald Trump threatens ‘awful things’ after his tax returns are released





Donald Trump is not very happy that his 2015 to 2020 tax returns were made public on Friday, but his response is a telling revelation of his lack of understanding that all presidents (regardless of party) do not are not above the law. Former presidents’ business strategies are already in question and the IRS could be looking at the loans it made to Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr., so he made sure his voice was heard in a forceful statement.

The Democrats should never have done it, the Supreme Court should never have approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people, he wrote in the statement. The great American division will now get worse. The radical left democrats have militarized everything, but remember, it’s a dangerous two-way street! It’s almost like he’s trying to incentivize his followers like January 6, 2021. There were consequences for him and those who participated in that day, and that’s really something the country doesn’t want. repeat.

What he doesn’t see is that he received some sort of preferential treatment from the IRS because he didn’t receive the mandatory audit of his taxes in the first two years of his tenure. Joe Bidens’ taxes were audited in 2020 and 2021 and all future presidents should be treated the same. Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, shared in a statement last week, A president is no ordinary taxpayer. They wield power and influence unlike any other American. And with great power comes even greater responsibility. He also faulted the IRS for failing to expand the mandatory audit program to account for the complex nature of former presidents’ financial circumstances.

Donald Trump will only see the actions of the committee as a witch hunt and he only has time to brag. Trump’s tax returns once again show how proudly I have succeeded and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and beautiful structures and companies, he summarized in the press release. If he wants to become president again, Donald Trump will have to learn that his taxes will have to be open book.

