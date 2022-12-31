Conversation with President Xi: Putin wants enhanced military cooperation





Status: 30/12/2022 3:20 p.m. Kremlin leader Putin wants to deepen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China. He pointed this out during a phone call with President Xi. However, he was very reserved on this subject. In recent months, Russia and China have held several military exercises. If Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin is successful, it shouldn’t end there. During a video call with the Chinese head of state Xi Jinping, he announced his desire to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries. “We want to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China,” Putin told Xi. He called the Chinese president a “dear friend” and announced that Xi would come to Moscow for a spring meeting. This visit “will demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations”. Putin: “We share the same opinions” Putin hailed efforts by Moscow and Beijing to counter pressure from the West. “In the context of unprecedented pressure and provocations from the West, we defend our positions and our principles,” Putin said. According to him, “the coordination between Moscow and Beijing on the international scene” serves to create a “fair world order based on international law”. Cooperation at the military and technical level contributes to security and stability and occupies a special place in Russian-Chinese cooperation, the Russian president said. “We share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing change in the global geopolitical landscape.” unity against the west While Putin’s introductory speech lasted about eight minutes, Xi spoke for less than half that time. The Chinese head of state apparently avoided commenting on the war in Ukraine. Xi told Putin that China wanted to maintain its “objective and fair” position, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported. China noted that Russia has never refused to negotiate a solution to the conflict, Xi said. However, the road to peace talks will not be smooth. Xi has shown unity in his attitude towards the US-dominated West. Dominance and oppression have been shown time and time again to be unpopular, Xi said. “Sanctions and interference are doomed to failure.” China is ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia amid a “difficult” situation in the world at large. Naval exercise off the coast of China Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the government in Beijing has insisted that it was in no way involved in the conflict. Putin acknowledged in September that Xi had questions and concerns about the war. Nevertheless, China provides diplomatic support to its strategic ally, Russia. In recent months, Russia and China have held several joint military exercises, including a naval exercise in the East China Sea this week. Putin and Xi want to expand their partnership and cooperation Christina Nagel, ARD Moscow, December 30, 2022 2:10 p.m.

