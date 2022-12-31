George Santos is Donald Trump taken to his logical endpoint





As we enter the third year of Donald Trump and his supporters still pushing the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged, it’s no surprise that GOP congressional candidates no longer fear reprisals for having spread misinformation.

In the case of elected Congressman George Santos, what’s most surprising isn’t just that the New York Republican was willing to openly present lies about his personal and professional history while campaigning for office. public, but the scale on which he was prepared to do so. .

Santos, who was elected for New York’s 3rd District in November and is still sworn in to Congress on January 3, admitted he made up a series of claims about his life after details were originally reported by the New York Times.

Santos admitted he had never worked at financial firms Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, nor was he a graduate of Baruch College. He also said he doesn’t own 13 properties and in fact owes one of his landlords several thousand dollars in rent.

Above, former President Donald Trump (left) speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on November 15, 2022. U.S. Representative-elect George Santos (right) admitted he had lied about parts of his background, including that he graduated from Baruch College, worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, and is Jewish. Getty

Santos, a Catholic, has also been accused of exaggerating his Jewish ancestry, although he told the New York Post that he simply describes himself as “Jewish”.

Hank Sheinkopf, a New York-based Democratic strategist, said the problem of no veto power for congressional candidates meant that Santos was only discovered weeks before he took office.

Sheinkopf also believed the elected member of Congress may have been inspired by four years of the Trump administration, and subsequent years of no-elections, to use a similar playbook when it comes to telling the truth while entering the world of politics.

“Why not? I mean, there’s no indication he couldn’t get away with it,” Sheinkopf told Newsweek.

In a 2021 interview with the former president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, Santos said he was inspired to run for Congress by Trump’s success in the world of politics.

Santos is not the first Trump-inspired political hopeful who ended up unfit for office.

In the midterm elections, a host of Trump-endorsed, election-denying, and MAGA candidates lost their respective races, which prevented Republicans from taking control of the Senate and securing a very large majority instead. slim in the House. of the expected “red wave”.

While Santos faces growing calls to step down before joining the new Congress on Jan. 3, the Republican Party itself has remained essentially silent on the issue.

The problem now for the GOP is that it must continue to show its support for Santos, despite admitting to having “embellished” several details of his life, in order to retain the small majority they just achieved.

“They’ve won nine seats, and Santos is key to maintaining that,” Sheinkopf told Newsweek. “It’s the distance between them and the Democrats, or they lose control of the lower house. They’re not going to give it up easily. They’re just going to let it drag on without taking much action because the question is: Can the Republicans afford to lose that seat right now?The answer is no.

Newsweek has reached out to Santos for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/george-santos-lies-donald-trump-gop-1770401 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos