Trump’s tax returns released by House committee show he paid little tax





On Friday, a House committee released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, which showed he paid relatively little in federal taxes in the years leading up to and during his presidency.

The House Ways and Means Committee had voted to release the thousands of pages of federal filings in a party vote last week, but their release was delayed while staffers redacted sensitive personal information. such as documents social security numbers. Friday’s publication, the culmination of years of legal wrangling and speculation, included both personal and professional records.

On Friday, Trump lambasted the release in a statement and on his Truth Social platform, saying Democrats should never have done it, the Supreme Court should never have approved it, and that it would lead to horrible things for people. so much people.”

He also maintained the returns he fought to keep hidden despite the modern precedent that presidents make their returns public “show how proudly I achieved and how I was able to use the dampening and various other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and businesses.

The panel’s top Republican, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, called the release of the documents unprecedented and said Democrats had unleashed a dangerous new political weapon that goes far beyond the former president, reversing decades privacy protection for average Americans.

It is an unfortunate stain on the Ways and Means Committee and Congress, and will make American politics even more divisive and disheartening. In the long run, Democrats will come to regret it, Brady said.

The statements confirm much of what was contained in a 39-page Joint Committee on Taxation report released last week, including summaries of Trump’s personal and business entity tax forms, but also new information.

The returns show that in the 2020 tax year, Donald and Melania Trump declared gross income of $78 million from 16 foreign countries, including the UK, Canada, Ireland and Saint -Martin, where Trump owns properties. Gross revenue also included $1.2 million from other countries abbreviated as OC that were not specified.

In 2017, Trump’s first year in office, he also earned $6.5 million in China, according to returns. The source of the payments from China is unclear from the feedback. The payments came as a surprise since Trump is a vocal critic of the $5.8 million that Hunter Biden made in trade deals with Chinese interests while his father, current President Joe Biden, was away.

In total, the Trumps reported millions in foreign income and business trade expenses in at least 22 countries over the six-year period, according to returns, including at various times money from South Korea. South, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the Philippines and Brazil.

The couple paid little in federal taxes during Trump’s presidency and appeared to have none in 2020 after reporting large deductions and expenses that resulted in a net loss of $15 million. Trump then demanded a refund of $5 million, according to the return.

Trump also reported zero charitable donations that year, according to the returns. It was an outlier for Trump during his tenure, reporting $1.8 million in charitable donations in 2017 and just over $500,000 in charitable donations in 2018 and 2019, according to returns.

Trump pledged to donate his presidential salary of $400,000 while in office, money he donated to various government agencies. From the statements, it is unclear whether he attempted to claim any of these donations as charitable deductions. There is no record of him donating his salary after the second quarter of 2020, when the White House mistakenly posted the check Trump wrote, along with his banking information.

There was also some surprising income on the 2020 return, which was prepared by a different accounting firm than in previous years. Trump said he earned $133,173 from an unspecified book, but paid a ghostwriter $44,201, leaving him with about $89,000 in income. Melania Trump, meanwhile, said she earned $3,868 from modeling in 2020, with expenses of $3,868 completely offsetting income.

Trump declared millions in negative income in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020, and he only paid $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017.

In 2019, Trump and his wife, Melania, reported significant losses of more than $16.4 million, but reported total income of $4.4 million.

The statements also show that Trump had numerous foreign bank accounts between 2015 and 2016, including in China, the UK, St Maarten and Ireland, which is a well-known tax haven.

The existence of the Chinese account was first reported by The New York Times in 2020. Trump Organization attorney Alan Garten then told the newspaper that the company had opened an account with a bank. Chinese with offices in the United States in order to pay local taxes. after opening an office to explore the potential of hotel offers in Asia.

His statements from 2018 to 2020 only note having an account in the UK, I have many bank accounts and they are all listed and they are everywhere, Trump said during an October 2020 presidential debate. I was a businessman doing business.

The committee’s report also listed several overriding issues that it said should have been investigated by the IRS. For example, Trump claimed large cash donations to charities, but the report says the IRS did not verify them. The report also says that although Trump’s tax returns were large and complicated, the IRS does not appear to have assigned experts to work on them.

The Ways and Means Committee separately released a 29-page report summarizing its investigation into an IRS policy that mandates auditing of returns filed by presidents and vice presidents. The committee found that the IRS largely failed to follow its own internal requirements, only beginning to review Trump’s returns after the House panel inquired about the process. According to the report, only one year of Trump returns was officially selected for mandatory review while he was in office, and that audit of Trump’s 2016 taxes had not been completed by the time he left the House. White.

A 2015 tax audit of Trump was launched shortly before the 2016 audit in 2019, the same day the Ways and Means Committee requested information on the mandatory audits. Neither the 2015 audit nor Trump’s 2017-19 tax audits that began after he left office were marked as part of the audit program, and as of last month none had been marked. as finished either, the committee said.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., a member of the House Oversight Committee, told MSNBC on Friday, “I’m not thrilled that anyone’s tax returns will be made public,” but said the case of Trump shows “the presidential audit program has been completely broken”.

He said the Ways and Means investigation showed that “the IRS is simply not equipped to deal with sophisticated taxpayers like Donald Trump. I think internal records have revealed that the IRS is not didn’t feel like it could properly audit the 400 understatements listed on Trump’s main 1040 tax return, and so I think this all speaks to the need for the IRS to get the resources it needs to audit sophisticated taxpayers like Trump.

The committee obtained Trump’s tax returns in November, after a year-long court battle over documents other presidents have regularly made public since the 1970s.

The dispute ended in the Supreme Court, which denied Trump’s last resort to block the release of his tax records to House Democrats in a brief order issued just before Thanksgiving.

Trump’s refusal to release his statements has led to a whirlwind of suspicion that he may be trying to hide foreign business dealings, a fortune less than he publicly claimed or paying less tax. than the average American.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump maintained that he could not publish his statements because they were being audited and that he would release them once he fulfilled a vow he gave up after. his entry into office.

Information about his taxes has leaked over the years.

In October 2016, The New York Times published some of Trump’s 1995 state taxes and reported that he reported a loss of $916 million that year. Three tax experts hired by the newspaper said the size of the loss and the tax rules governing wealthy filers at the time could have allowed Trump to legally pay no federal income tax for 18 years.

After Trump took office in 2017, journalist David Cay Johnston went on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” with what he said were two pages from Trump’s 2005 Form 1040.

The documents, which were posted on Johnston’s DCReport.org site, showed Trump paid $38 million in federal income tax on more than $150 million in earnings.

In September 2020, The Times reported that it had obtained two decades of tax information on Trump, which showed that he had paid no income tax in 10 of the previous 15 years, mainly because he had reported significant losses. The year he won the presidency and in his first year in office, he paid just $750 in federal income tax, according to the newspaper.

Asked about the report at the time, the then-president said the story was made up “and he paid a lot of money in state taxes. He then tweeted that he paid several millions of dollars in taxes but that he had the right, like everyone else, to amortizations & tax credits.

Trump also fought unsuccessfully to keep his tax information out of New York investigators probing his business practices. That clash also went all the way to the Supreme Court, which rejected Trump’s attempt to block a grand jury from obtaining Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns in February last year.

These statements helped prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office build a tax evasion case against Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. The company was found guilty this month of carrying out a 15-year tax evasion scheme that prosecutors say was orchestrated by senior company executives.

During the trial, Trump accountant Donald Bender said the former president suffered losses totaling $900 million in 2009 and 2010.

The company is expected to be sentenced on January 13. Trump, who has not been charged in the case, dismissed the allegations and the conviction as part of a politically motivated “witch hunt”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trumps-tax-returns-released-house-committee-years-legal-battles-rcna62408 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos