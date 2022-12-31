Prices have risen and protests have rocked South Asia in 2022 – The Diplomat





2022 has been a tumultuous year for South Asia. Unprecedented protests and protracted political and economic crises have rocked the region. Several countries have experienced leadership changes and there has even been an attempt on the life of a former prime minister.

Under the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, South Asian countries have struggled to cope with the fallout from depleted foreign exchange reserves. Bhutan’s reserves rose from $1.27 billion in October 2021 to $819.30 billion in May 2022, prompting the government to adopt measures to curb imports, which anticipated the eruption of a crisis of great magnitude.

Bangladesh, whose economy was doing well until recently, however, saw things deteriorate rapidly in 2022. Dwindling foreign exchange reserves forced the government to turn to the IMF, and inflation and rising prices sparked protests that provided opposition parties with a solid platform to mobilize. the masses against the Awami League government.

Sri Lanka was by far the most affected by multiple crises in 2022. A severe currency crisis caused by decades of economic mismanagement, growing debt incurred for vanity projects, pandemic-related lockdowns and the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced the island nation to declare sovereign debt default for the first time in April 2022 and bankruptcy shortly thereafter. Unable to pay for imports, the country ran out of food, fuel, fertilizer and medicine, causing enormous hardship to the people. This sparked unprecedented protests and calls for the Rajapaksa family to step down.

What began as an economic crisis quickly turned into a political crisis, culminating in the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other members of the Rajapaksa clan. While tourist arrivals have increased, there was a 42% increase in arrivals in November compared to the previous month and a slowdown in the national consumer price index year-on-year at the end of the year suggested that the situation had improved somewhat, the crisis is nowhere near an end. With China failing to give concrete commitments to Sri Lanka on debt restructuring, IMF board approval of a $2.9 billion loan to Colombo looks unlikely to happen. materialize soon. Meanwhile, Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government has started to implement IMF conditions for a bailout, which could trigger further protests in 2023.

Pakistan faced multiple challenges in 2022. It was hit by devastating floods between July and October, affecting around 33 million people. The political and economic crisis in the country has crippled its ability to rehabilitate the displaced.

Prime Minister Imran Khan dominated news from Pakistan in 2022. His ousting in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April paved the way for the takeover of a coalition government under Shehbaz Sharif, but the leadership change has brought no respite to Pakistan. instability. Instead, unrest and uncertainty escalated with Khan and his supporters taking to the streets to press their demand for a general election and an attempt on Khan’s life. There were also fears that the military, which was the target of Khan’s tirades accusing the generals of colluding with the United States to oust him from power, was running out of patience with the disruptive policies of former prime ministers. Most worrying for Pakistan has been the withdrawal of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from the ceasefire to resume violent attacks across the country. The Afghan Taliban’s reluctance to curb the TTP, which operates from sanctuaries in Afghanistan, has deepened troubled relations between Pakistan and Kabul.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has intensified its repression of the Afghan people, especially women and girls, prompting Amnesty International to call its violent crackdown on women’s rights a death in slow motion. It was evident several times during the year that extremists dominated the regime and that the current regime was no less brutal and misogynistic than the one that ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001. Unsurprisingly, recognition of the international community remained elusive in 2022 as well. .

India’s state institutions continued to ignore hate speech and Hindutva violence in 2022. However, unlike the past when most countries, including Muslim-majority ones, ignored anti-Hindutva violence. in India, in 2022, the Muslim world erupted in angry mass protests and government statements against derogatory remarks towards the Prophet made by a ruling party official on prime-time television.

India continued to slide on various global indexes in 2022. Its declining performance in protecting democratic rights has been criticized abroad. The US-based Freedom House downgraded India from free to partly free for cracking down on expressions of dissent by the media, academics, civil society groups and protesters. India is no longer an electoral democracy but an electoral autocracy, the Swedish V-Dem Institute has said. While the face of India’s democracy, in the form of elections, appears healthy, the rest of the body is not, The Economist observed, drawing attention to the fact that the bones, nerves and the organs of Indian democracy seem terribly sick.

India overtook the UK to become the world’s fifth-largest economy in 2022. Meanwhile, large swathes of its population went hungry. According to the 2022 Global Hunger Index which ranked India 107th out of 121 countries, just two rungs above Afghanistan, the level of hunger in the country is severe.

The Maldives, meanwhile, was busy putting out fires generated by the opposition-led India Out campaign. While India’s influence in the archipelago has remained strong in 2022, it remains to be seen whether the leaders of the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party, which has forged close ties with New Delhi, will be able to bury the hatchet to defeat the opposition in the presidential elections next year. The outcome of this election will determine whether India can maintain its influence in the strategically located archipelago.

Nepal experienced a change of government at the end of the year. Although Nepal’s ruling Congress won the most seats, its electoral ally, the Communist Party of Nepal-Centre Maoist, in a politically opportunistic move, jumped ship to lead a government backed by friend-turned-foe-turned-friend, the Communist Party. Nepal-Marxist-Leninist Unified and other parties. Changes in Nepal’s foreign policy can be expected in the new year.

Although 2022 has been a difficult year for South Asia, a possible end to the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2023 could bring some much-needed respite to people in the region. But implementing IMF conditions could see South Asian governments slash their subsidies, breathing new life into protests in the new year.

