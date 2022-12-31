Indonesia issues emergency regulation to replace employment law

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday signed an emergency regulation to replace a controversial job creation law that a court ruled flawed, arguing that global economic uncertainty next year gives it legal backing for such a decision.

Some legal experts have criticized the settlement as a government ploy to circumvent proper debate in parliament.

Last year, the Constitutional Court ruled that the passage of the much-vaunted presidential jobs creation law was flawed due to inadequate public consultation and ordered lawmakers to restart the process within two years, otherwise it would be deemed unconstitutional.

“We know it looks like we are normal now, but global uncertainty, risk haunts us… In fact, the world is not well,” the president, widely known as Jokowi, said during a ‘a press conference.

He also argued that Indonesia’s economy will be based on investment and exports in 2023 and that legal certainty regarding the law is important to maintain a good perception among investors.

Passed in 2020, the so-called “omnibus” law overhauled more than 70 other laws and has been hailed by foreign investors for simplifying business rules in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, known for its heavy bureaucracy.

But it also sparked nationwide protests from workers, students and green groups, who said it eroded labor and environmental protections.

Jokowi’s chief economy minister, Airlangga Hartarto, said the main considerations when issuing the emergency rules were a risk of a global recession in 2023, the conflict in Ukraine, the potential for food crises, energy and global currencies, as well as climate change.

Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD said “strategic steps” were needed in the case because the due process to comply with the decision would take too long.

Earlier this year, lawmakers told Reuters they planned to redraft the legislation to comply.

‘DONE’

Bivitri Susanti, a constitutional law expert from Indonesia’s Jentera Law School, called the move “ridiculous” and “inappropriate” because it would cut down on debate time in parliament.

“Everyone can see there’s no rush. It’s vacation time,” she said.

“This emergency settlement is truly a fait accompli on the part of the President.”

An emergency regulation usually takes effect immediately, but must receive the approval of parliament by the end of its next session to become permanent legislation.

Parliament is due to return from recess on January 10 for what is usually a four-month session.

Among the biggest problems with the law were relaxed rules on severance pay, changes to the minimum wage formula, contract labor and outsourcing, and a stipulation that environmental studies would only be required for high risk investments.

The emergency regulations introduce some changes to that law to reflect union demands, Airlangga said, including limiting outsourcing to certain sectors and adding an element to the formula used to set the minimum wage so that it consider purchasing power.

The content of the decree has not yet been made public.

Airlangga pointed out that the government had conducted more public consultations since the court ruling.

Labor Party Chairman Said Iqbal said he supported the emergency settlement because with the 2024 general election, parliamentary debate could be stalled and risk being influenced by corruption.

He declined to comment on the content of the regulations, but agreed that workers had been consulted by government officials and a group of companies about revisions to the law.

The party, formed in 2021 by members of several unions, had previously pledged to revoke the Jobs Creation Act if it won enough votes in the 2024 election.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)