Imran again prepares to overthrow Shahbaz government in Pakistan, protests begin – India





Chaudhry called the elections “the only way out” and stressed that the idea of ​​setting up a technocratic government in Pakistan “will not be tolerated”.

Posted: Friday December 30th 2022, 03:04 PM [IST]

Imran Khan again started trying to stir up trouble against the government of Pakistan. Pakistan is already facing an economic crisis. Taking advantage of this, the opposition Imran Khan has once again decided to protest against rising inflation and the sinking economy in Pakistan.

Imran will not join the protest now

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said his party would take to the streets against the government from Friday. However, PTI leader Imran Khan has yet to join the protest. Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhary also gave an update on Imran’s health. Pakistani newspaper Dawn quoted Fawad Chaudhry as saying on Thursday: “From Friday there will be a protest against inflation and the declining economy and this protest will continue until the current government is overthrown.

Fawad Chaudhary explained the plan

Fawad Chaudhry announced that the protests would be led by PTI members of the National Assembly in the constituencies, Dawn reported, adding that the unrest would continue in all cities. He said Imran Khan will announce the next action plan after three weeks. He said Imran Khan made the decision after meeting senior party officials.

There will be movement in every city

Dawn quoted Fawad Chaudhary as saying, “These protests will be led by PTI MPs in their respective constituencies. He said the movement will continue in every city. “After three weeks, Imran Khan will announce the next course of action,” Chowdhury said. In addition, Fawad Chaudhry also announced that a “massive protest” would be organized for the release of detained party senator Azam Swati, who is in custody for controversial tweets against senior army officers.

Told the election the only way

According to Dawn’s report, Chaudhry called the election “the only way out” and insisted that the idea of ​​setting up a technocratic government in Pakistan “will not be tolerated”. Chaudhry said “certain sections” in Pakistan were against the midterm elections and blamed the ruling establishment for the experiment. Dawn quoted Fawad Chaudhry saying, “If you look at the constitution, elections are the only way. The public will not accept a technocratic government. They will only accept general elections.

find a solution through negotiation

According to the media, Fawad Chaudhry insisted that the problems must be solved through dialogue and that bombs and missiles are not the solution. He said that the Pakistani government stopped spending money on the development of tribal districts after the merger of the formerly administered tribal area with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

