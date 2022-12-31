Syrian opposition protests against ‘Moscow meeting’

Erdogan continues to normalize relations with Assad and prioritizes refugees

Ankara yesterday confirmed its approach to normalization with the Syrian regime, according to a roadmap drawn up during the military-security tripartite meeting in Moscow last Wednesday, where the priority is the return of Syrian refugees, while the meeting of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar al-Assad are subject to the availability of conditions.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a television interview: There were meetings between the intelligence services, then a meeting of defense ministers took place, and if the appropriate conditions are met, then meetings between high-level leaders are on the agenda… it may be held at the level of the presidents of the two countries. .

Haber Turk Channel quoted sources as saying the tripartite meeting discussed four topics: safe and dignified return of refugees, restitution of property to owners upon return, guarantee of fair trials and completion of constitutional amendments to hold free and fair elections. The sources said that the issue of the safe return of Syrian refugees and the recovery of their property was a priority during the meeting.

The “tripartite meeting” and the prospects for reconciliation between Ankara and Damascus have aroused numerous criticisms, from Washington, which has called for “reviewing the history of this Syrian regime”, and from the “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF), its main target, which calls for confronting the “triple alliance”. and drop it.

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, the most powerful faction in northwest Syria, warned Turkey of the consequences of reconciliation and reminded it of threats to its national security from the Syrian regime. Towns and villages in northwestern Syria have witnessed mass protests under the headline “We will die and we will not reconcile”. A demonstration was also held in the town of Al-Bab in Aleppo, which is under Turkish control, under the slogan: Your voice is heard for Turkey, we are the owners of the cause.

