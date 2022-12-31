Trump’s tax returns released by the House Ways and Means Committee





Democratic members of the House Ways and Means Committee led by Chairman Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA) speak during a press conference on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Kent Nishimura | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

The House Ways and Means Committee released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, providing the most detailed account yet of his White House finances.

The panel voted last week to make the returns public with sensitive information redacted, after a lengthy legal battle. The Ways and Means Committee last month obtained Trump’s federal income tax returns for the years 2015 through 2020, as well as tax records for some of his business entities. The panel had been seeking the records since 2019, when Trump was president, and it tried to block their release in court.

Individual and business tax returns released by the committee can be viewed here.

The panel released a report earlier this month summarizing the ex-president’s feedback. The summary prepared by the Joint Committee on Taxation showed that Trump declared negative income in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020. He paid a total of $1,500 in income taxes for the years 2016 and 2017.

Trump’s financial records, some of which have come to light in New York Times reporting in recent years, show the former president who ran for office in part on his business acumen has regularly reported big losses and paid little or no taxes for several years. Tax returns suggest that many of Trump’s businesses have suffered significant losses from the year he launched his first presidential bid through his first term as commander-in-chief. Trump has repeatedly said that it is smart to use deductions or losses to minimize his tax burden.

A copy of former US President Donald Trump’s 2015 individual tax return is seen after Trump’s tax returns, obtained late last month after a lengthy court battle, were made public by the US House Ways and Means Committee in Washington, United States, on December 30, 2022.

Julio Cesar Chavez | Reuters

Financial records show:

Trump and his wife Melania reported negative income of $31.7 million and taxable income of $0 on their 2015 return. They paid $641,931 in federal income tax. On their 2016 return, the Trumps reported negative income of $32.2 million and again recorded $0 in taxable income. They paid $750 in taxes. Trump and his wife reported $12.8 million in negative income in the 2017 return, with $0 in taxable income. They again paid $750 in taxes. The 2018 return showed a rosier picture of the Trumps’ finances: They reported total income of $24.4 million and taxable income of $22.9 million. They paid $999,466 in federal income tax. Trump and his wife reported $4.44 million in total income, as well as $2.97 million in taxable income, in their 2019 return. They paid $133,445 in taxes. The 2020 return reported negative income of $4.69 million and no taxable income. They paid no taxes and requested a refund of $5.47 million. The returns show significant losses for many Trump properties over the six years. For example, a 2015 tax return for “DJT [Donald J. Trump] Holdings LLC “showed a loss of $12 million for Trump Turnberry Scotland. Turnberry Golf Course lost up to millions of dollars every year until the last year of Trump’s presidency, according to returns. Trump paid $63 million when he purchased the property in 2014, according to an independent report at the time. million each year during his first term, according to tax returns. The hotel was a center of activity for Trump allies and others who hoped to curry favor with the former president, and political committees aligned with the GOP have spent tens of millions of dollars on a hotel.NBC News reports that the property lost more than $70 million while Trump was in office.The Trump Organization earlier announced that this year that it had concluded a sale of 375 million from the Old Post Office property.Trump reported foreign bank accounts in the UK, Ireland and China in his filings from 2015 to 2017. The filings from 2018 to 2020 only list one account in the UK United.

The Democratic-led panel released the results just days before Republicans took control of the House. The vast majority of House GOP lawmakers have backed Trump, who has launched another bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

In a statement from the Trump campaign on Friday, the former president criticized the House panel for releasing the returns and the Supreme Court for allowing the committee to obtain them.

Trump argued that the documents “show once again how proudly I have succeeded and how I was able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and beautiful structures. and businesses”.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

The former president broke with decades of precedent by refusing to release his tax returns as a candidate in the 2016 election. The 2024 campaign will be Trump’s third bid for president, but the first where the public will have a clearer picture of its finances and business balance sheet.

The Democratic-led Ways and Means Committee has said it wants Trump’s tax returns to be part of an investigation into how the IRS audits presidential filings. The agency is required to verify the declarations of the incumbent president every year.

House Republicans have signaled their new majority will strike a softer tone toward Trump and push to investigate the Biden administration.

In a statement Friday, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, a member of the Ways and Means Committee, claimed Democrats had unleashed “a dangerous new political weapon” by releasing the statements.

CNBC’s Dan Mangan contributed to this report.

