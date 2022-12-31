Audio-video leaks expose politicians’ contradictory approach | By Sajjad Shaukat





Audio-video leaks reveal politicians’ contradictory approach

POLITICIANS can deny their statements. But it is not the job of statesmen to deny their claims.

Political philosophers of the past hold that certain immoral activities such as deception, stealing, and lying are the principles of politics.

Unfortunately, since the current political crisis began on April 9, 2022, when former Prime Minister Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), was ousted by a vote of no confidence, PTI politicians and an alliance of the PDM follows the immoral activities of the past.

Apart from, Pakistanis exhibit multi-faceted crises, they have turned their political differences into political enmity by ignoring the principle of moral ethics.

In this regard, a renowned site Dylo. In wrote on December 21 this year: Multiple audio leaks of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have already tarnished his projected image as an honest man.

The latest leaks take aim at his projected image as a deeply religious and deeply devout reformed playboy in the manner of Islam.

Recordings of his explicit phone sex calls with several women have been leaked to the delight of the connoisseur of sinister lasciviousness.

A conversation allegedly between Imran Khan and a female party leader is quite revealing.

Recently Media Revealed: Ayla Malik and Imran Khan’s story has many twists and turns, alleged audio leaks are only the latest In 2011, she joined Imran Khans PTI Phone records doing the rounds on social media in 2022 most likely date from this period, when the two were extremely close.

Ayla Malik quit the Khans party in 2017, saying the PTI no longer pursued public welfare policies.

And the PTI is under investigation for receiving foreign funds, which is prohibited for political parties in Pakistan.

In the documents submitted to the court, it was shown that Ayla Malik received Rs 70 lakh from the party funds.

Notably, several audios have been leaked online in a few months implicating the PTI and the government in place.

Another leaked audio was from Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, in which she spoke about Toshakhana’s controversial gifts.

Bushra played a key role in selling a number of gifts, including a watch, which ex-Prime Minister Khan received.

Reportedly, the two-part audio clip was shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider on his YouTube channel in which Khan can be heard having phone sex with a woman in obscene language.

Media reports suggest that the first PTI-related audio was leaked on September 28, 2022 in which Khan allegedly told his then Principal Secretary Azam Khan to play politics on US encryption.

On social media, the ostensible voice of Imran Khan can be heard telling senior leaders of his party that under no circumstances should the country from which the plot emerged be named.

The second PTI audio leak appeared on September 30 this year, which allegedly revealed Khans’ plot narrative.

In fact, in his various public rallies and statements, former Prime Minister Imran Khan almost repeated a similar contradictory approach, while criticizing his rival politicians, the Pakistani military and its former army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. . He quickly takes u-trun.

In the recent past, in his various statements and public gatherings, PTI Chairman Khan has repeatedly mentioned his vision of Riyasat-i-Madina (State of Madinah).

Speaking on the second day of the two-day National Conference on Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen on January 17, 2022, Prime Minister Khan said: We can rise as a nation by following the guiding principles of the Last Prophet (PBUH) [who] raised the level of morality in society and created the distinction between good and evil.

The Muslims of Riyasat-i-Medina had high moral standards and were endowed with values ​​of justice, fairness and the rule of law.

Nevertheless, the guiding principles of Khans of Riyasat-i-Madina in relation to Pakistan are quite opposed to his contradictory statements and audio leaks which show his double standards.

Of note, Linda Tripp, the former US civil servant whose phone conversations were secretly taped with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, documented the sex scandal between her and then-President Bill Clinton. .

The Washington Post on August 18, 1998 pointed out that President Clinton, who had earlier denied it, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with former intern Monica Lewinsky and deceived the American people about it.

According to the BBC, former President Bill Clinton claimed his affair with Monica Lewinsky was a way to deal with his anxieties.

Mr. Clinton was impeached in 1998 for lying to investigators about his relationship with Ms. Lewinsky. He was acquitted during his trial in the Senate.

It should be noted that a new audio tape was leaked on social media on October 13 this year, featuring Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in which he could be heard conversing with Ayaz Sadiq who claims that the PPP members demand a share of the SAPM quota. [Special Assistant to PM.] We hear Shahbaz answer, Yes, of course. Bilawal said it.

Apart from two leaked audios on September 25, 2022, related to a discussion on the resignations of PTI lawmakers and the other concerned former finance minister Miftah Ismail, on September 13, 2022, the leaked audio went viral on social media, purportedly featuring Prime Minister Shahbaz and other senior officials. party leaders talk about allowing London to accept PTI resignations.

Prior to this, a leaked video featuring Primier Shahbaz contained a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz requesting the import of a power plant from India for her son-in-law.

The prime minister had set up a high-level inquiry committee to probe the issue; especially the leaks that involved the PM House.

Nonetheless, PTI leaders have branded the latest audio clip aimed at blackmailing PTI including everyone else as fake.

Although the PDM politicians have abandoned the principle of moral ethics, it is more surprising that ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan who wants to make Pakistan Riyasat-i-Madina totally ignored it.

Thus, the audio-video leaks expose the politicians’ contradictory approach.

The author is a contributing columnist, based in Lahore.

