Putin invites Xi Jinping to Russia in 2023, asks him to ‘deepen military cooperation’





Update Friday, December 30, 2022 –

20:27 The first minutes of the meeting were broadcast by Russian television which captured the invitation to Moscow for next spring Putin invites Xi Jinping to Russia in 2023

Right All the last hour of the war in Ukraine As Russia launches a new wave of missiles through Ukraine, and China battles the biggest burst of Covid infections ever seen, senior brass from both countries held a videoconference meeting to wrap up the year, praising their close relationship. The first minutes of the meeting were broadcast by Russian television, which captured Vladimir Putin’s invitation to Xi Jinping to visit Moscow in the spring of 2023. If he did, it would be the biggest public demonstration of support for Xi. since Putin will launch the invasion of Ukraine. “We are expecting you, dear Mr. President, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring for a state visit to Moscow,” the Russian leader said. “The visit will demonstrate to the world the close Russian-Chinese relations“, continue. Putin stressed that relations between the two countries were “the best in history” and threw the gauntlet to Xi, saying his goal was “to deepen military cooperation” between the two countries. “We share the same views on the causes and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape,” Putin added. “In the face of unprecedented pressures and provocations from the West, we defend our principled positions and defend not only our own interests, but also all those who defend a truly democratic system and the right of countries to freely determine their own destiny. “ From Xi, the only thing made public so far since his speech from the Kremlin has been to confirm that China is ready to “increase strategic cooperation with Russia”. It will be necessary to wait for Beijing to take its reading of the conversation to know more details on the answers of the leader of the second world power. The virtual meeting took place after the armies of both countries completed their Last joint military exercises in the China Sea East, very close to the coasts of Japan and Taiwan. Specifically, at a cape off the coast of Zhejiang Province, south of Shanghai. This year, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China has continued to reach out to Russia to step up military exercises as part of its alignment against the liberal Western political order led by their common great rival, the United States, which has time to try to pressure its NATO allies to harden its position towards Beijing. pass like France and Germany have asked these last weeks The Chinese president will use his influence on Moscow for Putin to stop the attack on Ukraine. From the start, the Russian attack put China in a difficult situation, trying to balance a strong alliance with the Kremlin while maintaining its foreign policy of unconditional defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty. Beijing, especially in front of the internal forum, has never hidden its tacit support for Putin. But he has also not broken his red line when territorial questions arise and he does not want to hear about pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories. China relies on the diplomatic doctrine that President Xi Jinping launched in 2014: non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. Last September, at a regional summit in Uzbekistan, Xi told Putin to his face that China was not at all comfortable with the Russian attack. A warning signal which amplified during the following weeks the speech of the Chinese officials of respect for the sovereignty of Ukraine, but which did not change the line of support for the Kremlin maintained by the official media of the Chinese regime. According to the criteria of The trust project Know more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elmundo.es/internacional/2022/12/30/63aebc2de4d4d8c2398b45c8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos