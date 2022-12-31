Trump tax returns: key takeaways from release of filings | donald trump





In one of its last acts under Democratic scrutiny, the House of Representatives on Friday released six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, dating back to 2015, the year he announced his candidacy for president.

The thousands of pages of returns have been the subject of a long legal battle after Trump broke precedent by not releasing his tax returns as he ran for and then occupied the White House.

Here are some key takeaways from a document review:

Trump had a bank account in China

During a presidential debate in 2020, Trump was asked about having a bank account in China. He said he shut it down before he started his campaign for the White House four years earlier.

The bank account was in 2013. It was closed in 2015, I believe, Trump said. I was thinking of making a deal in China. Like millions of other people, I thought about it. I decided not to.

Tax returns contradict this account. Trump reported a bank account in China in his statements for 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The statements show accounts in other foreign countries, including the UK, Ireland and St Martin in the Caribbean. By 2018, Trump had apparently closed all of his overseas accounts other than the one in the UK, which is home to one of his flagship golf properties.

The statements do not detail the amount of money held in these accounts.

No charitable donations reported in 2020

In the last year of his presidency, Trump said he made no charitable donations. This contrasts with the previous two years, when Trump reported about $500,000 (414,060) in donations. It’s unclear if any of the figures include his promise to donate his $400,000 presidential salary to the US government. He said he donated $1.1 million in 2016 and $1.8 million in 2017.

Money from the art world

Trump received an annual pension of $77,808 from the Screen Actors Guild and a pension of $6,543 in 2017 from another film and television union, and reported action residuals of up to $14,141 in 2015, according to tax returns.

Trump has made appearances in various movies, including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but his biggest on-screen success came with his reality TV shows The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice.

Trump said he paid just over $400,000 from 2015 to 2017 in book author fees. In 2015 Trump published the book Crippled America: How to Make America Great Again, featuring a ghostwriter. That same year, Trump reported receiving $750,000 in honorarium for speaking engagements.

Trump promises revenge

Trump broke political tradition by not releasing his tax returns as a candidate or as president. Now Republicans are warning that Democrats will pay a political price by releasing normally classified information.

Trump pointed this out in a statement Friday morning, after his feedback was made public.

America’s big divide will now get worse, he said. The radical left democrats have militarized everything, but remember, it’s a dangerous two-way street!

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax matters and released the Trump documents, warned that in the future the committee could release the statements of union leaders or court judges. supreme. Democrats countered with a proposal to require the release of tax returns by any legislation on presidential candidates that is unlikely to pass, given that Republicans take control of the House next week.

Republicans cannot release Joe Bidens’ tax returns because they are already public. Biden resumed the long-standing bipartisan tradition of releasing his tax records, releasing 22 years of filings during his 2020 campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/30/trump-tax-returns-key-takeaways The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos