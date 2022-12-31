Hundreds of Boris Johnson’s new bobbies quit as recruits say police didn’t treat them fairly

The number of police officers quitting early has risen nearly 300% over the past decade, amid complaints from recruits that it’s not the job they were looking for.

In 2012, the number of voluntary resignations from the police stood at 1,158, but this year the figure has risen to 3,433.

It comes as more than 1,800 police officers hired as part of Boris Johnson’s 2019 election manifesto pledge to boost numbers have already quit.

A total of 15,000 additional officers have been hired as part of the $3.6 billion police boost program.

Rather than joining in their early 20s and spending their entire career in policing, highly skilled recruits no longer view it as a lifetime job and leave after just a few years, taking their skills elsewhere.

Fueling the reduction of standards

The exodus threatens to undermine the rehabilitation programme, which aims to recruit 20,000 more officers by March next year, and there are also fears it could fuel a reduction in standards.

Police chiefs report a 20% pay cut in real terms in recent years, with some officers even saying they have been forced to turn to food banks to feed their families.

But a study of those who quit the force early suggests rather than pay, they are unexpectedly driven away by a poor work culture.

Professor Sarah Charman, from the University of Portsmouth, who led the research, said people who had dreamed of joining the police all their lives were quickly disillusioned, which had a ripple effect on service standards.

She conducted exit interviews with almost 100 officers who left the force earlier and she said the reasons they gave were all remarkably similar.

She explained: In the past it was seen as a job for life and one of the arguments they make now is that it just reflects modern life with people taking up a variety of different careers over the course of their lives. life, which would be nice if the officers were telling me that was the reason they were leaving.

Organizational injustice

In fact, the reason they are leaving is because of a strong sense of what we describe as organizational injustice and a sense of frustration that they cannot be the officers they hoped to be.

Organizational injustice is about this feeling of being treated with respect, dignity and fairness. Those who leave do not feel that the police have treated them fairly.

Prof Charman said police departments have a very traditional approach to recruitment, with officers forced to either stick to the established culture or quit.

She said: The way the police department recruits and trains people, especially at the entry level, is to make sure everyone fits in. Forget everything you learned on the outside, forget all the friendships you have on the outside, you are part of us now, you are part of our family.

She said it builds strong bonds but can also create problems when it comes to rooting out corrupt officers.

A recent report by Dame Louise Casey into misconduct at the Met found that many officers were reluctant to report wrongdoing by their colleagues.

Prof Charman said: There is such pressure to fit in and that is where we may have seen some of the blind eyes lately turn to some of the misconduct of the police service.

It’s not necessarily an approval of what’s going on but a feeling of not wanting to rock the boat, of not wanting to stand out from the rest of the group.

The exodus of experienced officers as well as the recruitment campaign for recruits means that a third of all police officers now have less than three years’ experience.

How to best retain officers

Professor Charman explained: If you can’t hang on to officers you’ll have to constantly recruit all the time and that leads to problems as we’ve seen recently in terms of the ability of the police to police people properly and real concerns about the decline. standards of persons admitted to the police.

The repercussions of this will likely be felt over the next few years as we see the caliber of people recruited and this will impact retention.

She added: An organization that is full of people who don’t want to be there, who have no commitment and who are very cynical brings problems in itself.

Healthy turnover isn’t necessarily a bad thing if people are leaving the organization to move on to bigger and better things, but if it’s because of a huge sense of dissatisfaction, there’s a problem at the within the police department.

The police need to get rid of this attitude that there’s a lot more where you’re from and stop thinking that the police should be grateful to work for the police, but try to figure out how best to retain the police and how to reward police officers – not necessarily in financial terms – but by the opportunity to grow and learn while on the job.

In most other areas, organizational commitment increases the longer you are part of an organization. Policing is one of the few where loyalty and commitment to the organization wanes over time.

Law enforcement is in the luxurious position of having officers who, when they join, are incredibly fired up and have often wanted to do the job their whole lives.

They bring a level of enthusiasm and expectation that other organizations could only dream of and they almost squander that enthusiasm in those early days on the culture and identity of the organization when they should be drawing from it. left.