Indonesia issues emergency regulation to replace employment law

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday signed emergency regulations to replace a controversial job creation law that a court ruled flawed, arguing that global economic uncertainty next year gives him a legal basis for a such decision.
Some legal experts have criticized the settlement as an attempt by the government to circumvent a real debate in parliament.
Last year, the Constitutional Court ruled that the passage of the much-vaunted presidential jobs creation law was flawed due to inadequate public consultation and ordered lawmakers to restart the process within two years. Otherwise, the law would be deemed unconstitutional.
“We know it looks like we are normal now, but global uncertainty, risk haunts us… In fact, the world is not well,” the president, better known by his popular name Jokowi, said during a ‘a press conference.
He also argued that Indonesia’s economy will be based on investment and exports in 2023 and that legal certainty regarding the job creation law is important to maintain a good perception among investors.
Passed in 2020, the so-called “omnibus” law overhauled more than 70 other laws and has been hailed by foreign investors for simplifying business rules in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, known for its heavy bureaucracy.
But it also sparked nationwide protests from workers, students and green groups, who said it eroded labor and environmental protections.
Jokowi’s chief economy minister, Airlangga Hartarto, said the main considerations for issuing the emergency rules were a risk of a global recession in 2023, the conflict in Ukraine, the potential for food, energy and currency crises. global, as well as climate change.
Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD said “strategic steps” were needed in the case because the due process to comply with the decision would take too long.
Lawmakers told Reuters earlier this year they planned to redraft the legislation to comply.
‘DONE’
Bivitri Susanti, a constitutional law expert at Indonesia’s Jentera Law School, called the move “ridiculous” and “inappropriate” because it would cut down on debate time in parliament.
“Everyone can see there’s no rush. It’s vacation time,” she said.
“This emergency settlement is truly a fait accompli on the part of the President.”
An emergency regulation usually takes effect immediately, but must receive the approval of parliament by the end of its next session to become permanent legislation.
Parliament is due to return from recess on January 10 for what is usually a four-month session.
Among the biggest controversies in the law were relaxed rules on severance pay, changes to the formula for minimum wages, contract labor and outsourcing, and a stipulation that environmental studies would only be required for high risk investments.
The emergency regulation introduces some changes to that law to reflect union demand, Airlangga said, including limiting outsourcing to certain sectors and adding an element to the formula used to set the minimum wage so that it consider purchasing power.
He also pointed out that the government had conducted more public consultations on the law since the court ruling.
The Indonesian Employers Association and some unions declined to comment until they saw the contents of the regulations, which have not yet been made public. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)