Heeraben dies: What PM Modi said about his mother on her 100th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, died Friday morning at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad. symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life of values,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted to inform of his disappearance.

Recalling her 100th birthday celebrated on June 18 this year, the Prime Minister also added: “When I met her for her 100th birthday, she said one thing that is always remembered: work with intelligence and live with purity. “

Heeraben Modi was admitted to the UN Mehta Heart and Research Institute in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on December 27. She breathed her last around 3:40 a.m. Friday.

PM Modi’s tribute to Heeraben Modi on his birthday

Born on June 18, 1923, Heeraben Modi was married to Damodardas Mulchand Modi who was a tea seller. In June this year, PM Modi wrote a blog as she entered her 100th year.

“Mother is not just any word in the dictionary. It encompasses a whole range of emotions of love, patience, trust and much more. Anywhere in the world, regardless of country or region , children have a special affection for their mother.” he says on his blog.

In the blog, he also called his mother “simple” and “amazing”. He recalled the difficulties faced by his mother at the start of her life and described this period as “extremely difficult”.

“Despite the heavy responsibilities and daily struggles, the mother held the whole family together calmly and courageously,” he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled their “little house” in Vadnagar. “We used to call this one-room building with earthen walls and clay tiles for the roof our home. And all of us – my parents, my siblings and I stayed there. My father made a machaan from bamboo sticks and wooden boards to make it easier for mom to cook. This structure was our kitchen. Mom used to climb on the machaan to cook, and the whole family sat on it and ate together,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said his mother never expected them to drop out of school and help with household chores, according to the blog. The Prime Minister also mentioned that his mother used to wash utensils in a few houses to help cover household expenses. She also took time to rotate the charkha to supplement their meager income. She did everything from peeling cotton to spinning.

He recalled how his mother was a symbol of resilience. “During the rains, our roof would leak and the house would be flooded. Mother placed buckets and utensils under the leaks to collect rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience. You will be surprised to know this hangar will use this water for the next few days,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned that his mother had accompanied him only twice in the past. Once was at a public reception in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak to his forehead after returning from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk while completing the Ekta Yatra.

The second example is when he was first sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

He also mentions that she has always been very aware of her duties as a citizen. “From the start of the elections, she voted in all elections, from the Panchayat to the Parliament,” the prime minister wrote.

