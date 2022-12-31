Politics
Heeraben dies: What PM Modi said about his mother on her 100th birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, died Friday morning at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad. symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life of values,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted to inform of his disappearance.
Recalling her 100th birthday celebrated on June 18 this year, the Prime Minister also added: “When I met her for her 100th birthday, she said one thing that is always remembered: work with intelligence and live with purity. “
Heeraben Modi was admitted to the UN Mehta Heart and Research Institute in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on December 27. She breathed her last around 3:40 a.m. Friday.
PM Modi’s tribute to Heeraben Modi on his birthday
Born on June 18, 1923, Heeraben Modi was married to Damodardas Mulchand Modi who was a tea seller. In June this year, PM Modi wrote a blog as she entered her 100th year.
“Mother is not just any word in the dictionary. It encompasses a whole range of emotions of love, patience, trust and much more. Anywhere in the world, regardless of country or region , children have a special affection for their mother.” he says on his blog.
In the blog, he also called his mother “simple” and “amazing”. He recalled the difficulties faced by his mother at the start of her life and described this period as “extremely difficult”.
“Despite the heavy responsibilities and daily struggles, the mother held the whole family together calmly and courageously,” he said.
The Prime Minister also recalled their “little house” in Vadnagar. “We used to call this one-room building with earthen walls and clay tiles for the roof our home. And all of us – my parents, my siblings and I stayed there. My father made a machaan from bamboo sticks and wooden boards to make it easier for mom to cook. This structure was our kitchen. Mom used to climb on the machaan to cook, and the whole family sat on it and ate together,” he added.
Prime Minister Modi said his mother never expected them to drop out of school and help with household chores, according to the blog. The Prime Minister also mentioned that his mother used to wash utensils in a few houses to help cover household expenses. She also took time to rotate the charkha to supplement their meager income. She did everything from peeling cotton to spinning.
He recalled how his mother was a symbol of resilience. “During the rains, our roof would leak and the house would be flooded. Mother placed buckets and utensils under the leaks to collect rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience. You will be surprised to know this hangar will use this water for the next few days,” he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned that his mother had accompanied him only twice in the past. Once was at a public reception in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak to his forehead after returning from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk while completing the Ekta Yatra.
The second example is when he was first sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.
He also mentions that she has always been very aware of her duties as a citizen. “From the start of the elections, she voted in all elections, from the Panchayat to the Parliament,” the prime minister wrote.
Also read: PM Modis’ mother Heeraben dies aged 100
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/trends/story/heeraben-passes-away-what-pm-modi-had-said-about-his-mother-at-her-100th-birth-anniversary-358283-2022-12-30
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michael Cohen reacts to Trump’s tax returns: ‘Donald’s time has come’
- Heeraben dies: What PM Modi said about his mother on her 100th birthday
- Video game actor Geralt explains why he thinks Henry Cavill left The Witcher
- Mandy Moore rocks plunging red dress in new Instagram photos after caring for sick toddler
- Innovation minister wants Canada to become an EV superpower
- Imran urges public to participate in Saturday’s LG polls in Islamabad
- Xi Jinping appoints trusted aide Qin Gang as Chinese foreign minister
- Indonesia issues emergency regulation to replace employment law
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Putin will not wish Happy New Year Biden, Scholz and Macron
- Google Pixel Buds Pro named Android Police’s 2022 Yearbud of the Year
- US says Chinese interception could have caused mid-air collisionExBulletin