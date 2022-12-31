Muqam lashes out at Imran over performance of KP government – Pakistan





Pakistan

Muqam attacks Imran for the performance of the KP government

Muqam lashes out at Imran over performance of KP government

December 30, 2022

UPPER DIR (Dunya News) – Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) official Amir Muqam lambasted Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday, saying the latter had no failed to satisfy the masses despite the commitment of his party. nine-year reign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

Addressing party workers and residents of Upper Dir after inaugurating electricity projects including a power supply in Akhgram, Engr Amir Muqam said that “Imran Khan has ruined the economy and values of the country and was found guilty of taking foreign funds even though it came from rival countries with the aim of destabilizing and bankrupting Pakistan.”

He said the people of KP now look to the PML-N for resolution of their problems and will “reject the looter of Toshakhana” in the next general election.

“Imran Khan has brought disgrace to the country by allegedly selling Haram Sharif’s model watch for monetary gain in the market,” he said, adding that such expensive gifts had been given to the prime minister by dignitaries. strangers as a sign of respect and strengthening friendship. rather than selling it on the open market.

Engineer Amir Muqam said even close friends of Imran Khan are now talking about how he was selected in the 2018 general election and imposed on the country.

Engr Amir Muqam, who described Imran Khan as a “certified liar and king of U-turns”, said Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies during his “failed long march” to Rawalpindi was also proven wrong.

He said that Imran Khan had neither delivered on the promise of building five million houses nor provided jobs for 10 million young people, and that he had wasted four precious years of the nation by launching allegations without basis against political opponents.

Amir Muqam said that if Imran’s government had continued for two more months, the country would have gone bankrupt and defaulted.

“The PMLN joined the coalition government not for power but to save the country,” he said, adding that the current government had succeeded in removing the country from the FATF gray list. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team were working day and night to pull Pakistan out of all existing challenges.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid frequent visits to all flood-affected districts of the country, including KP, and personally monitored rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations there.

On the other hand, he claimed that Imran Niazi had ignored the flood victims even in KP and Punjab provinces where his party was in power, instead focusing his efforts on political agitation and a long march without goal.

He said the Chakdara-Dir-Chitral and Gilgit mega-project has been put in cold storage by the province’s incompetent leadership, despite its inclusion by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). in 2017, thus depriving the people of the entire Malakand division of development.

He said it was a mega communications project which when completed would link Malakand Division via Chitral to Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics, ushering in a new era of economic prosperity and promoting trade and investment in the region.

Muqam said people in KP were tired of PTI’s restive politics and “poor performance” and had pinned their hopes on PMLN, adding that if PML(N) wins the elections, a new era of progress will come. and development would begin. in all districts of KP.

