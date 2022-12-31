Politics
PM Modi performs his mother’s last rites
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his mother’s last rites today. His mother, Heeraben Modi died at the age of 100.
She was buried in Gandhinagar.
#LOOK | Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, buried in Gandhinagar. She passed away today at the age of 100.
(Source: JJ) pic.twitter.com/wqjixwB9o7
ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Ahmedabad today to bid farewell to his mother Heeraben Modi.
He was received by Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel at the airport. Prime Minister Modi’s brother, Somabhai Modi, and other family members also arrived at Heeraben Modi’s residence.
STRONG POINTS
Gujarat | The mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, brought to a crematorium for the last rites in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/P1qXEE71S4
ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
#LOOK | The mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, brought to a crematorium for the last rites in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/Nq5Ddw9hTi
ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Gandhinagar, Gujarat | The mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, are taken away for the last rites. pic.twitter.com/h39kmQi0Po
ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
#LOOK | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who died aged 100 today. pic.twitter.com/CWcHm2C6xQ
ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to his mother Heeraben Modi at Gandhinagar Residence.
(Source: JJ) pic.twitter.com/VJimh3FXZC
ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join today’s scheduled programs in West Bengal via video conference. These programs include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganges Council: PMO pic.twitter.com/RQSIvxS4CY
ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
#LOOK | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. She passed away today at the age of 100. pic.twitter.com/UAAn079siV
ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport.
(Source: JJ) pic.twitter.com/pVIoH4VRSe
ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
|
