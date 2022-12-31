Connect with us

Vladimir Putin says ‘dear friend’ Xi Jinping will soon surrender as China maintains line on Ukraine

 


KEY POINTS
  • Mr. Putin’s remarks highlight the West’s pivot to China.
  • There were no signs from Mr. Xi of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • The United States says it is “concerned” about China’s alignment with Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he expected Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit early next year in what would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing as the Russian invasion of Ukraine falters.

But an official Chinese playback of a video summit between the two leaders highlighted differences in approach to their developing alliance, making no mention of a visit and stressing that Beijing, which has refused to support or condemn invasion, would maintain its “objective and just” position.

Since sending troops to Ukraine in February, Russia has turned its back on Western powers that have ostracized it economically and politically and armed Ukraine, instead courting the growing global power of China, its rival in long time.
“We are expecting you, dear Mr. President, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring for a state visit to Moscow,” Putin told Jinping in an eight-minute introductory speech broadcast on state television. ‘State.

“It will demonstrate to the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues.”

Partnership “without limits”

He also said he aimed to strengthen military cooperation with China – although there was no mention of this in the report of the call by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

China Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin appear on screen during a meeting via video link in Beijing on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Source: AAP / PA

Although Mr. Jinping called Mr. Putin a “dear friend”, his opening statement, about a quarter of the length of Mr. Putin’s, had a much more pragmatic tone.

The two had signed a “limitless” strategic partnership in February, informed by a shared distrust of the West, days before Russia sent its armed forces to Ukraine in what it describes as a “military operation special”.
The United States said after the call that it was “concerned” about China’s alignment with Russia and reiterated that it had warned Beijing of the consequences if it provided Russia with military assistance for its war against Ukraine or assistance to evade Western sanctions.
“We are closely monitoring activity in Beijing,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“Beijing claims to be neutral, but its behavior clearly shows that it still invests in close ties with Russia.”

U.S. officials have consistently said they have yet to see Beijing provide material support to Russia for the war, a move that could prompt sanctions against China.

Bilateral trade soars

Since major Western economies responded to the invasion with an unprecedented and coordinated barrage of sanctions, Russia has been forced to seek other markets and has overtaken Saudi Arabia as China’s top crude supplier. .
Bilateral trade has exploded and financial ties have widened.

The Russian Finance Ministry on Friday doubled the maximum possible share of Chinese yuan in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) to 60% as Moscow tries to “de-dollarize” its economy and end dependence on -vis “unfriendly” countries, including the United States. , members of the European Union and Great Britain and Japan.

Moscow has also publicly backed Mr Jinping’s stance on Taiwan and accused the West of trying to provoke a dispute over the status of the self-governing island, which China claims as its own.
Mr Putin told Mr Jinping: “You and I share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape in the face of unprecedented pressures and provocations from the West. “.

However, Mr Jinping was less vocal in his criticism of Western countries which are China’s main export market and appeared calm in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

China has refrained from condemning, instead emphasizing the need for peace, but Mr Putin publicly acknowledged in September that his Chinese counterpart had “concerns” about Russia’s actions.
However, Jinping told Putin on Friday that China was ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia amid what he said was a “difficult” situation in the world at large.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting had been substantive and constructive, but no date had yet been set for Xi’s visit.

